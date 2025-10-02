My Hero Academia’s final season is about to begin - but how can you watch?

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

My Hero Academia’s last season is about to start.

The newest episodes will be available on Crunchyroll.

But when can you expect to be able to watch it?

My Hero Academia’s highly anticipated final season is about to begin. The final battle between heroes and villains will be getting underway very soon.

The fate of the world hangs in the balance, and viewers have been left eagerly anticipating the anime’s conclusion. It has been a long wait, with season seven finishing last October.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But when exactly can you watch the final series? Here’s all you need to know:

When does My Hero Academia season 8 start?

My Hero Academia season 8 key visual | Crunchyroll

The hit superhero anime is due to begin its final run of episodes on Saturday, October 4. It will once again be released weekly with it coming out on Saturdays.

It has yet to be confirmed how long season eight will be but previous ones have ranged between 13 and 25. The show is adapting the last part of the Final War arc and the Epilogue arc this time around.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What time does My Hero Academia come out?

The show is set to be broadcast by Yomiuri TV and Nippon TV in Japan. Viewers around the world by Crunchyroll.

New episodes will be broadcast at 5.30pm Japan Standard Time. For fans in the UK, you can expect to be able to watch it from 9.30am.

If you live in America, the new episodes will be available from 1am PT/ 4.30am ET.

Who does the opening and ending songs?

For the eighth and final season of My Hero Academia, the opening theme song will be provided by Porno Graffitti. It is entitled: The Revo. The band had previously provided an opening theme for the show’s first season.

Providing the ending credits song this time around is Bump of Chicken and is called I.

If you love TV, check out our Screen Babble podcast to get the latest in TV and film.