Emily in Paris will be returning to our screens with its third season over the holidays. But will she continue her adventure in the city of love or move somewhere else to start off afresh, choose between her commitments to her career and her love life?

Emily (played by Lily Collins) is a social media strategist from Chicago whose years living in the French capital have been quite the journey. With a complicated love life that landed her in a love triangle with Alfie (Lucien Laviscount) and Gabriel (Lucas Bravo), the latest season is sure to bring more twists sure to bring you to the edge of your seat.

As season 2 concluded a year ago, here’s a quick recap of the events that transpired - Alfie tells Emily that he has to move back to London for work but still wants to commit to her and have a long-distance relationship where they see each other on the weekends even though Emily’s boss in Chicago, Madeline (Kate Walsh), wants her to move back to Chicago to help rebuild her firm.

Going to her best friend Mindy (Ashley Park) for advice, she urges her to make the choice that would benefit her professional life the most. Emily chooses to tell Gabriel she still loves him and stays in Paris to try to develop a real relationship with him. However, when she goes to his door, she learns that Gabriel and Camille have reconciled. She fights back tears as she runs to a bridge, where she calls her boss in Paris, Sylvie (Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu) and says, for full dramatic effect, "I’ve made my decision."

Whatever the decision may be, the long-awaited season 3 is set to bring more surprises into her life, as the official synopsis says : “One year after moving from Chicago to Paris for her dream job, Emily finds herself at a crucial crossroads in every aspect of her life. Faced with two very different paths, Emily will have to decide exactly where her loyalties lie - at work and her romantic life - and what those decisions mean for her future in France, all while continuing to immerse herself in the adventures and surprising twists and turns that life in Paris provides.”

Emily in Paris season 3 release date and episodes

Emily in Paris season 3 will be released on Netflix on December 21. Seasons 1 and 2 are available to stream on Netflix now.

Seasons 1 and 2 of Emily in Paris both had ten episodes, therefore it is likely that season 3 will match this.

Emily in Paris season 3 cast

New guest stars announced this season include Paul Forman and Melia Kreiling as Prince Nicolas De Leon and artist Sofia Sideris.

Lily Collins as Emily

British-American actress Lily Collins was critically acclaimed for her roles as Marla Mabrey in the comedy Rules Don’t Apply, which earned her a nomination for the Golden Globe Award for Best Actress and for her portrayal of a young adult with anorexia in the Netflix drama To The Bone. She also starred as Liz Kendall in the Netflix drama Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile and as Rita Alexander in Mank, which earned 10 Academy Award nominations.

Lily Collins as Emily and Lucien Laviscount as Alfie in Emily in Paris (Photo: Stephanie Branchu/Netflix)

Ashley Park as Mindy

Ashley Jini Park is an American actress best known for her portrayal of Mindy Chen on Netflix’s Emily in Paris, for which she received a Critics’ Choice Award nomination, and for originating the role of Gretchen Wieners in the 2018 Tony Award-nominated musical Mean Girls, for which she received Drama Desk Award and Tony Award nominations.

Lucas Bravo as Gabriel

French actor and model Lucas Bravo made his film debut in the film Sous le soleil de Saint Tropez in 2013. The following year, he starred as Antoine Mufla in Kim Chapiron’s French comedy-drama film La Crème de la crème.

