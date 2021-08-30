As Scotland entered lockdown last year, one of the first events to swiftly move online was the humble pub quiz.

Thousands of us hopped onto video calls with friends and family to ask and answer taxing questions in a bid to keep in touch while being kept apart by the pandemic.

Even when pubs reopened, many quizzes remained cancelled, made impractical by strict social distancing rules.

But now that these restrictions have been lifted, many of the Capital’s pubs are once again opening their doors to trivia hounds.

Running from Sundays-Thursdays (Fridays and Saturdays are too busy for quizzing in boozers), many of them offer great prizes, including cash and bar tabs.

Here are 10 that will keep even the most dedicated Edinburgh mastermind busy.

1. Monday - The Brass Monkey The Brass Monkey, on Drummond Street, has a quiz every Monday starting at 9pm. Their sister pub, on Leith Walk, also has a quiz on a Monday night, starting at the earlier time of 7pm, with a £50 cash jackpot. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

2. Monday - Hanover Tap For city centre quizzing, the Hanover Tap on Hanover Street (formerly the Jekyll & Hyde) has a regular quiz starting at 7.30pm on Mondays. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

3. Tuesday - Hectors A Stockbridge institution, Hectors on Deanhaugh Steet has a quiz every Tuesday evening starting at 7.30pm. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

4. Tuesday - Candy Bar The colourful Candy Bar, on George Street, also offers a Tuesday quiz - kicking off at 8pm. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales