Edinburgh nightlife: Edinburgh is one of the safest cities in UK for a night out, according to survey
Edinburgh has ranked fourth in a recent study that assessed how safe people feel on a night out.
The survey, conducted by security experts, Get Licensed, found that almost 65 per cent of Edinburgh respondents feel safe walking home alone at night with 17 percent of people living in Edinburgh saying they were ‘worried about being assaulted.’
North Yorkshire came in first place nearly 76 per cent of respondents saying they feel safe walking alone at night followed by Shropshire (69 per cent) and Norfolk (59 per cent).
The studly also compiled a list of the best UK cities for a night out. Consulting data from the World Population Review and comparing the cities’ population against the number of pubs and clubs using Tripadvisor and whatpub.com, the study also used data from Numbeo to identify the average price of a pint. All these factors were considered to produce an overall score for each city.
Edinburgh scored fifth in the category for ‘best nights out in the UK’, scoring 7.63 out of 10, with the average price for a pint coming in at £5.68 and scoring nearly 69 per cent in the Numbeo safety index score.