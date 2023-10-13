New research looked at the percentage of people who feel worried on a night out as well as the price of drinks and number of pubs and clubs

Edinburgh has ranked fourth in a recent study that assessed how safe people feel on a night out.

The survey, conducted by security experts, Get Licensed, found that almost 65 per cent of Edinburgh respondents feel safe walking home alone at night with 17 percent of people living in Edinburgh saying they were ‘worried about being assaulted.’

North Yorkshire came in first place nearly 76 per cent of respondents saying they feel safe walking alone at night followed by Shropshire (69 per cent) and Norfolk (59 per cent).

The survey found that almost 65 per cent of Edinburgh respondents feel safe walking home alone at night. Photo: Such A Groke, flickr

The studly also compiled a list of the best UK cities for a night out. Consulting data from the World Population Review and comparing the cities’ population against the number of pubs and clubs using Tripadvisor and whatpub.com, the study also used data from Numbeo to identify the average price of a pint. All these factors were considered to produce an overall score for each city.