Martin Kemp will be bringing his 'Back To The 80s’ DJ set to Scotland for a series of shows including a night at Edinburgh's Liquid Rooms in August (Photo: Lee Harper).

The TV personality and Spandau Ballet star will be hitting Edinburgh’s Liquid Rooms on August 12 where he will be turning the clock to host a special 1980s night as part of a Scotland-wide DJ night series.

The actor, musician, producer and DJ will be taking to the decks, spinning all the best of the hits from the 80’s, and presenting some of the biggest 80’s nights to hit the nation this summer.

80s fashion for the night is a must, so attendees should fish out those leg warmers, shoulder pads and other stylistic stunners that helped you stand out from the pack in that iconic era.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In anticipation of the shows, Martin said: "This show will be a lot of fun and the ultimate return to the 80s.

“Music is everyone’s life soundtrack and transports us all to the best times of our lives - I think we all need that right now!

"Expect one of the most euphoric nights you’ve had since the 80s.”

Mr Kemp will also be bringing the party to Glasgow’s Oran Mor the following night (August, 13).

Doors will open at 7pm for both venues and final tickets are on sale now.

Those who attended must be aged 18 and over.

Some protective measures will stay in place such as the use of face coverings indoors and the collection of contact details as part of Test and Protect.

Amessage from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.