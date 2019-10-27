Oktoberfest set to return to the capital for seventh year running

Barmaids with arms full of foam-topped steins. Men in lederhosen belting out songs. Brass bands playing in the background and bratwurst sizzling away on top of grills. Together it can only mean one thing - Oktoberfest is coming back to Edinburgh

In West Princes Street Gardens, a tent filled with rows of tables and colourful revellers will transform the area into a hub of German culture.

The celebrations will run from Wednesday through until Sunday and offer people in Edinburgh an authentic and traditional taste of Bavaria.

In West Princes Street Gardens, a tent filled with rows of tables and colourful revellers will transform the area into a hub of German culture. Picture: Jane Barlow

Sign up to our daily newsletter Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The tent each day will hold around 1,200 lederhosen and dirndl clad guests where a total of 23,000 litres of specially brewed Bavarian beer will be flowing until at least 11pm.

Sourced from a small brewery in Bavaria, Bavaria Festbeer Brewery, the lager is exclusive to the Oktoberfest event and is described as light, sweet and easily drinkable.

The beer can be enjoyed alongside one of the traditional Oktoberfest delicacies.

At the event there will be 2,000 Brezel, which is a twisted-knot bread, 7,000 Bratwurst sausages, as well as deep-fried breaded pork cutlet - Schnitzel, chicken - otherwise known as Hendl and German-style roast pork named Schweinebraten.

Getting all people involved

Carsten Raun, Oktoberfest Edinburgh’s sole organiser said: “I’ve been in Munich and I had the idea to bring Oktoberfest events to the UK because so many people travel to it and sometimes it seems like a competition, this way many people can get involved even if they can’t travel.”

Drinkers wishing to get into full swing of the event can hire lederhosen and dirndl for just £29 on the day from the Oktoberfest gift shop, as well as moustaches, hats, socks and flags to get into the spirit of the event.

Carsten added: “It’s a culture that really brings German and Scottish people together, we always have a good time and are really proud to be in our seventh year in Edinburgh.”

While Saturday has already sold out, limited tickets are still available for Thursday, Friday and Sunday.

Thursday’s Oktoberfest lands on the same day as Hallowe’en, so lederhosen-clad ghosts may be in attendance.

Sunday’s event is family-friendly and open to children where a Sunday Lunch will be hosted for all to enjoy.

Traditional German music will play throughout the day and revellers are encouraged to join in by learning songs such as Anton aus Tyrol, Cowboy und Indianer and Zikke Zakke, Zikke

Zakke hey hey hey which they can sing along to while dancing on the benches in the tent.

Oktoberfest is the world’s largest beer festival. Held annually in Munich, Bavaria, Germany, it is a 16 to 18-day folk festival running from mid or late September to the first Sunday in October, with more than six million people from around the world attending the event every year.