Edinburgh's Get Down club night in Leith which is loved by Irvine Welsh is a 'movement' say organisers
The Get Down in Leith launched a year ago and the cross-generational clubbing nights, which are held in Leith Arches, have gone on to prove a success with many of them selling out.
The events have attracted a number of international DJs. August saw legendary New York Producer and DJ Victor Simonelli get behind the decks. Simonelli can count David Bowie, Michael Jackson, and Debbie Harry among his producing credits.
Founders Ricardo and Subbo say diverse sounds and inclusive environments are at the heart of what they do.
Ricardo and Subbo, Luvin’ Leith Events said: “We are dedicated to curating unforgettable events through the power of music. With a passion for diverse sounds and inclusive environments, we host events that bring together music lovers of all ages and from all walks of life. This is a movement.”
And that mixing of people from different backgrounds is what brings people back.
Ricardo added: “The holy grail of nightlife is a truly mixed party — you can’t have just one kind of person there. You need older, younger, queer, straight, every kind of identity there to make for a truly fun party that people will come back to again and again.”
The events have certainly found one fan in author Irvine Welsh. The Leith native loved the events so much that he has become a regular fixture at the club nights - and even invited Ricardo and Subbo to DJ at his wedding.
“Leith has always had a strong sense of community,” says Welsh. “People come together to make their own fun, whatever is happening in the world. It’s no surprise to me that The Get Down is such a huge success. Clubs are spaces where people feel free to be themselves. I just see happy people, getting down, and getting through life.”
The next Get Down, the seventh, takes place on Saturday, September 13 with new school disco and house producers Northern Irish DJ Martin Roche and Berlin-based DJ Delphonic getting behind the decks.
