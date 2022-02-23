More than 80 international acts will perform at the festival, which will be held at the Royal Highland Centre on April 16 and 17.

The site will be transformed, with five main indoor stages, a new large outside area, two further enclosed stages and more attractions.

One space – The Palms Tent – will be especially focused on local Scottish talent.

Attendees can expect to enjoy six exclusive back-to-back sets, six live sets and a handful of weekend residents playing twice across both days.

Saturday will host world class live shows from international talents such as Robert Hood and Reinier Zonneveld, as well as performances from UK artist Planetary Assault Systems and local legend Stephen Brown.

Special back-to-back sets will occur across the 22 hours of the festival, featuring Marcel Dettmann, Stingray 313, Alan Fitzpatrcik, Helena Hauff, Steffi and many others.

Over 40,000 people from all over Europe are expected to descend on the Capital to attend the event.

After over two years of planning, Terminal V will return in April.

This year’s festival has been aptly named and themed ‘Resurgence’. The organisers of the event said they are “excited” to be going ahead, as they had previously postponed the festival four times since March 2020.

One of the founders of the festival, Derek Martin, said: “We could not be more excited and ready for the return of Terminal V.

“With the setbacks over the last two years, we have spent the time re-designing the festival site, stages, the creative and production elements and growing to become a two day event.

40,000 people are expected to attend the techno and house festival.

“We have 80 international artists heading to Edinburgh to come play the festival and people travelling from all over the UK and further afield to attend. It’s a very exciting prospect to host such an event in our home city.

“We have combined the huge halls of The Royal Highland centre and a large part of the showground into a hybrid indoor/outdoor festival site. The scalable nature of the site has allowed us to evolve each event since 2017 into now which feels like the perfect site plan and size for our annual Terminal V Easter festival.”

Co-founder Simon McGrath added: "The last two and a half years has had its ups and downs but definitely getting excited now that Terminal V is only eight weeks away. It's great also to see such a positive outlook across the industry for festivals returning.

“The time away has given us the perfect opportunity to really evolve the entire festival experience for customers from the second you enter by developing every corner of the festival site.

“From layout, creative, production and more so scaling up the festival from one day to two days with 80+ international acts across all 6 very different concept stages.

“We’ve seen the interest and demand for Terminal V increase massively during our time away now drawing festival goers from throughout the UK and across Europe which is great for Edinburgh’s hospitality and hotel sector especially after the last two plus years.”

