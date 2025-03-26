An incredible array of musicians are set to travel to Glasgow’s OVO Hydro over the warmer months, with a line-up that can easily rival even the biggest UK music festival.
1. Andre Rieu - April 5 2025
The King of Waltz, Andre Rieu, will bring his enchanting classical music experience to the OVO Hydro. Expect a night filled with beautiful melodies, lavish costumes, and a grand orchestra, creating a truly unforgettable evening of musical elegance. | Provided
2. Michael Ball and Alfie Boe - April 6 2025
Acclaimed vocal powerhouses Michael Ball and Alfie Boe will grace the stage with their remarkable harmonies. This performance promises a blend of musical theatre classics, contemporary hits, and their signature vocal brilliance, ensuring a captivating night for all. | Chelsea Dusfrene
3. Sean Paul and Ashanti - April 15 2025
Get ready for a high-energy night as dancehall legend Sean Paul and R&B sensation Ashanti take over the OVO Hydro. Expect a vibrant mix of their iconic hits, bringing a wave of nostalgia and contemporary sounds to the Glasgow crowd. | Getty Images
4. GHOST - April 16 2025
The theatrical and enigmatic rock band, GHOST, will deliver a visually stunning and musically intense performance. Their unique blend of heavy metal, theatrical stagecraft, and captivating melodies is set to create a truly immersive experience. | Provided
