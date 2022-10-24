Stargazers across Edinburgh will get to enjoy a partial solar eclipse this week as the moon drifts between the Earth and Sun. Try not to miss it, as you won’t get another chance until 2025.

On October 25, Edinburgh locals will be able to view the moment the sun is partially blocked by the Moon. While it won’t be a total blackout, it is still a must-see moment for stargazers.

The partial solar eclipse will be visible from certain parts of the globe. In London, the Moon will cover close to 15% of the Sun. Whereas, the Shetland Isles expects an impressive 28% of the Sun to be obscured.

According to NASA’s eclipse prediction calculator, the next solar eclipse visible in the UK will not be until March 29, 2025. Residents across Edinburgh won’t witness a total blackout until 2090. So, when can you catch a glimpse of the phenomena? And where can you safely view it in Edinburgh this week?

When is the partial solar eclipse?

The partial solar eclipse will be visible in Edinburgh from 10.08am on Tuesday (October 25). The eclipse is expected to peak at 10.59am before ending at 11.51am.

What is a Solar Eclipse?

Edinburgh won’t see a total eclipse until 2090

A solar eclipse occurs when the Moon passes between Earth and Sun while all three are aligned on the same plane. The moon can either totally or partially cover the great ball of gas which affects whether there will be a total or partial eclipse.

The spectacle can only occur when the New Moon appears near a lunar node - the point where the 2 orbital planes meet. A partial eclipse begins when the moon moves in front of the sun’s disk.

How to see the partial solar eclipse in Edinburgh?

Under no circumstance should you look directly at a solar eclipse without protective eclipse eyewear - whether it be partial or total. If you don’t have protective eyewear, don’t threat, The Royal Observatory will live stream the whole partial eclipse via their YouTube page.

The Royal Observatory website said the livestream will feature “live telescope footage and expert astronomy commentary” stating this is “one of the best ways to see the partial solar eclipse in the UK”.