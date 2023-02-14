Perfect Match: Netflix cast including Too Hot To Handle’s Francesca Farago and Love Is Blind’s Bartiste Bowman
Netflix have united former dating show stars for a brand new reality series called Perfect Match
Perfect Match will bring together former dating show stars from Netflix’s hit series to give the unfortunate contestants another chance at love. From Love Is Blind to Too Hot To Handle, Netflix has released numerous dating shows over the years, with some participants failing to find the one.
23 Netflix dating show stars, including Too Hot To Handle’s Francesca Farago and Love Is Blind’s Bartiste Bowden, will head to a tropical island to compete in pairs and find out which couple are the most compatible. Along the way, the most compatible couples will have the chance to break up other relationships, with chaos and drama sure to unfold throughout the series.
The 12-episode series, hosted by Nick Lachey, will be released in four episode instalments and by the end of the show, one couple will be crowned the perfect match. Here’s everything you need to know about new Netflix series, Perfect Match.
When will Perfect Match air on Netflix?
The first four episodes of Perfect Match will land on the streaming platform on February 14. Following its initial release on Valentine’s Day, new episodes will air on a weekly basis.
Full Perfect Match cast list
- Too Hot To Handle’s Francesca Farago
- Love Is Blind’s Bartiste Bowman
- Selling Tampa’s Anne-Sophie Petit-Frere
- Too Hot To Handle’s Chase DeMoor
- Twentysomething’s Abbey Humphries
- The Circle’s Calvin Crooks
- Too Hot To Handle’s Chloe Veitch
- Love Is Blind’s Damian Powers
- Selling Tampa’s Colony Reeves
- The Mole’s Dom Gabriel
- Too Hot To Handle’s Georgia Hassarati
- Love Is Blind’s Diamond Jack
- The Circle’s Joey Sasso
- Love Is Blind’s Lauren ‘LC’ Chamblin
- The Circle France’s Inez Tazi
- Too Hot To Handle’s Izzy Fairthorne
- The Circle’s Mitchell Eason
- Sexy Beast’s Kariselle Snow
- The Circle’s Nick Uhlenhuth
- Love Is Blind’s Shayne Jansen
- The Circle’s Savannah Palacio
- The Ultimatum’s Zay Wilson
- The Mole’s Will Richardson