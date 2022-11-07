Peter Kay has announced his comeback which includes a massive 15 shows up and down the UK. Unfortunately, the Bolton born comedian isn’t making a stop in Edinburgh however he will be making a stop just down the M8 at Glasgow’s OVO Hydro.

It’s been almost 12 years since Kay last took to the stage after the planned Have Gags, Will Travel tour was cancelled due to “unforeseen family circumstances”. Now the wait is over as the UK wide tour will be kicking off in December 2022.

Kay did make a rare public appearance last year to host a Dance For Life danceathon raising money for Cancer research. The event at London’s Alexandra Palace proved time away had only made the comedian even more funny, with fans raving about the performance.

Kay confirmed the new tour and said: “It’s good to get back to what I love doing best, stand-up comedy and if there’s ever a time people need a laugh it’s now. And with the cost of living at an all-time high, ticket prices are starting from £35. The same price they were on my previous tour in 2010”

Peter’s 2010 tour still officially ranks with the Guinness Book of World Records as the biggest selling comedy tour of all time where he played to over 1.2 million people. So, when will Peter Kay make his long awaited return to the stage? Here’s everything you need to know about his upcoming tour and how to get tickets.

Peter Kay tour in Glasgow

Peter Kay will be bringing the Better Late than Never tour to Glasgow’s OVO Hydro on May 5 and May 6, 2023.

Peter Kay tickets 2023

Tickets for the comedian’s highly anticipated comeback tour will be available for purchase from Ticketmaster on November 12.