Sky Sports confirms schedule for Premier League darts this week 🎯

Sky Sports has confirmed darts TV schedule for tonight.

Premier League Darts will be broadcast live each week.

But what channel will the action be on - and how to watch it?

The Premier League darts will return for its second week tonight. Fans might be wondering how they can tune in from home as the competition continues.

Over the coming weeks, the tournament will tour around the UK and Ireland - with the latest stop in Glasgow. It will conclude in May and will be broadcast live throughout.

Luke Littler is the reigning champion, but will he be able to retain his crown? Find out how to watch it from home.

What time is the Premier League darts on TV tonight?

Luke Humphries during opening nights of Premier League darts 2025 | Charles McQuillan/Getty Images

The competition will continue with its second week today (February 13). The action from Glasgow will be broadcast live, for those who want to watch it at home.

Sky Sports will be carrying coverage of the full Premier League over the coming weeks and months. It will be live every Thursday evening - so you can follow the whole competition.

For week two, the coverage will start at 7pm and run throughout the evening.

What channel is the darts on Sky Sports?

Sky has a range of sporting channels and you might be wondering where exactly to find the darts tonight. It will be live on Sky Sports + from 7pm, before moving to the Main Event channel from 10pm.

Introduced last year, Sky Sports+ is the broadcaster’s newest channel. It can be found on 410 for Sky Glass customers, 412 for Sky Q customers and 416 for ROI.

It will also be available to watch on Now TV if you have a sports package subscription. It is also on Sky Sports+ on Now.

Let me know what you think of Sky Sports coverage of the darts! Share your thoughts by email: [email protected].