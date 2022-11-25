Channel 4 has confirmed the cast line-up for Prince Andrew: The Musical ahead of its release next month. They commissioned a 60-minute long musical with original music, reimagining the controversial life of the Duke of York, coinciding with the broadcaster’s 40-year anniversary celebrations in November.

The new musical has been described as a ‘satirical send-up of the life and times’ of the disgraced son of Queen Elizabeth II centring on “key events, relationships and controversies of Andrew’s life”. Written by comedian Kieran Hodgson, it also features him as Andrew and includes original music by Freddie Tapner.

One of his most notable moments to be transformed on stage is a ‘reimagining’ of his infamous interview with broadcaster Emily Maitlis on the BBC’s Newsnight that saw him speak for the first time about his relationship with convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein and allegations made against him over his own conduct.

Channel 4 controller Ian Katz told The Independent : "From musical satire about Prince Andrew to an exploration of cancel culture in art via men with very large penises, this season shows that Channel 4 is still as mischievous, disruptive and distinctive as when it was born 40 years ago...

"Instead of a nostalgia-thon of highlights from the last four decades, we are celebrating with a collection of irreverent, thought-provoking and hugely entertaining shows that no other broadcaster would air. If we must age, we plan to do it disgracefully."

Prince Andrew: The Musical other cast members

According to Variety, former Prime Minister Tony Blair will be portrayed by "Kevin & Perry Go Large" actor Enfield, while Emily Maitlis will be portrayed by Emma Sidi of "Starstruck."

They are joined by Joe Wilkinson as a newspaper salesman, Munya Chawawa as Prince Charles, Jenny Bede as Andrew's ex-wife Sarah Ferguson (also known as Fergie), and Baga Chipz as Margaret Thatcher.

Prince Andrew: The Musical release date

The project’s launch comes after ITV Lorraine Kelly’s viewers were told there was a "jaw-dropping" photo of Prince Andrew in circulation that might bring "serious embarrassment to the Royal Family” - referring to a screengrab of the BBC interview.

Seven original musical compositions are included in the hour-long special, which will premiere on Channel 4 in December. Among them are "I Nailed It," a "high-octane duet set in the aftermath of the Duke's 'Newsnight' appearance," while Fergie and Andrew will duet on the sultry ballad "Will You Be My Ex-Wife."

What happened to Prince Andrew?

Andrew was stripped of most of his titles and removed from royal duties as a result of a scandal involving his friendship with convicted sex offender Epstein and a related sex assault allegation. He has not been charged with any crime and has repeatedly denied any misconduct. Epstein, on the other hand, died in what investigators believe was suicide in jail, where he was awaiting trial on charges linked to his alleged sexual abuse of dozens of teenage girls from 2002 to 2005.

Downfall of a British royal: Prince Andrew's car-crash interview with BBC Newsnight's Emily Maitless in which he spoke about his links to serial sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

