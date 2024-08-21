Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Her tour was meant to kick off next month

UK singer-songwriter Rachel Chinouriri has announced the cancellation of her dates supporting Remi Wolf.

The musician was initially meant to tour the United States starting on September 30 2024 in New York.

But have the financial reasons leading to the tour cancellation had a knock of effect on her upcoming UK tour dates?

Taking to Twitter (also known as X), the Croydon musician known for her works including “Better Off Without,” announced the move citing financial problems have led her to pull out of her support dates in the United States.

“I'm deeply saddened to announce that I have to withdraw from the Remi Wolf tour and several festivals. This year I've invested all my savings and earnings into my shows, styling, and band to be able to tour. While my debut album has opened many amazing opportunities, the financial strain on touring has become too much.”

Rachel Chinouriri attends The Ivor Novello Awards 2022 at The Grosvenor House Hotel on May 19, 2022 in London, England. | Getty Images

“Despite my best efforts to secure funding for this incredible opportunity, it hasn't been possible. This is the tough reality of the music industry, whether you're signed or independent”

”I've explored every possible option to make this work because I adore Remi and her fanbase, and I was so excited to come to the States. However, I cannot justify the financial risk it would entail”

“Thank you for your understanding and the support, it means everything to me. I will continue to work hard, and I can't wait to see you all on the November tour! To my US darlings I will be back as soon as I can!”

What shows have been affected by Rachel Chinouriri cancelling her US dates?

Rachel Chinouriri was scheduled to open for Remi Wolf during the following US tour dates:

September 30 2024: Kings Theatre, Brooklyn, New York

October 1 2024: Kings Theatre, Brooklyn, New York

October 2 2024: Kings Theatre, Brooklyn, New York

October 4 2024: Rabbit Rabbit, Asheville, North Carolina

October 5 2024: Marathon Music Works, Nashville, Tennessee

October 7 2024: The Eastern, Atlanta, Georgia

October 15 2024: Arizona Financial Theatre, Phoenix, Arizona

October 16 2024: Greek Theatre, Los Angeles, California

October 18 2024: Frost Amphitheatre, Stanford, California

Are any of Rachel Chinouriri’s UK dates affected?

None so far - the issue of the cost of visas and travel will not have an effect currently on Rachel Chinouriri’s upcoming UK tour, with the musician still performing on the following dates:

August 23 2024: Leeds Festival, Bramham Park, Leeds

August 25 2024: Reading Festival, Richfield Avenue, Reading

November 8 2024: The Globe, Cardiff

November 10 2024: Gorilla, Manchester

November 12 2024: Queen Margaret Union, Glasgow

November 13 2024: O2 Academy, Birmingham

November 14 2024: Old Market, Hove

November 16 2024: O2 Forum Kentish Town, London.

Tickets for these shows are still available through Ticketmaster UK.

