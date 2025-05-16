Over 40 record fairs to check out in Scotland over the summer for the ardent collectors out there

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scottish music lovers - this one is for you.

Looking for that coveted release but found out that international shipping costs more than the item itself?

Why not investigate a number of record fairs across the region this summer before taking the plunge shopping online?

So, you're looking for that one item to complete your music collection's back catalog, but for some reason, you either can't find it or the dreaded postage costs are deterring you.

Thankfully, there's the option of heading to one of the many record fairs taking place throughout Scotland during the sunnier months, which may help alleviate those postage costs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, we cannot be held responsible if it inspires a brand new interest in collecting another artist; maybe a touch of Teenage Fanclub or that rare Belle and Sebastian bootleg that inspires you to discover the world of bootleg releases?

We've consulted the comprehensive list of events provided by Record Fairs UK to bring you 42 events taking place across Scotland, from Glasgow and Edinburgh to Elgin and Inverness, that might just scratch that collector 'itch' you might have ahead of the UK summer festival season.

Those of you who may want to set up shop at one of the many record fairs listed below can check out Record Fairs UK, which has contact details for the organizers in case you fancy offloading some of your collection.

So, where in Scotland can you visit for the great vinyl (or CD) hunt? Read on to find out where the closest record fairs are to you.

What record fairs are taking place in Scotland in 2025?

Where can music lovers pick up new items, including rare oddities, for their collection in Scotland over the summer months? | Canva

All information correct as of writing

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Do you have an event - including a record fair - you’d like to share with us? You can now promote your What’s On stories to us online via YourWorld at www.yourworld.net/submit. It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.