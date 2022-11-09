On Remembrance Day and Remembrance Sunday, the public will unite across Edinburgh to honour veterans and fallen soldiers across the world. Remembrance Day takes place on Friday, November 11 this year and will allow veterans and the general public to pay tribute to fallen soldiers around the world.

The national day - which features a two minute silence - takes place on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month, with the annual Poppy appeal taking place in the run up to it. Remembrance Day is also known as Armistice Day and marks the moment in which truce was declared between Britain and its allies and Germany, which brought the First World War to an end.

The closest Sunday to Armistice Day is known as Remembrance Sunday and is designed to give a national opportunity to remember those who have defended our freedoms and protected our way of life. Remembrance Sunday in Edinburgh is led by the Legion Scotland who will organise parades and services at War Memorials and churches across the city.

On November 11 1919, King George led the first two-minute silence - one year after the end of World War One. He requested the silence so “the thoughts of everyone may be concentrated on reverent remembrance of the glorious dead”.

Most Popular

Armistice Day and Remembrance Sunday events taking place in Edinburgh

Armistice Day

On November 11, there will be an annual service taking place in Princess Street Gardens at Scott Monument. The event will commence at 10:52am while the One O’clock Gun at Edinburgh Castle will fire a single round at 11.00am to mark the start of the 2 Minute silence. Another round will fire at 11:02 to mark the end of the national silence.

Following this, wreaths are laid by the Deputy Lord Provost of the City of Edinburgh and representatives from service Charities. The event will officially end at 12:00pm, midday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Remembrance Sunday

On November 13, a service marking the occasion will be held at the Stone of Remembrance, City Chambers, Edinburgh. Veterans taking part in the parade will assemble on Edinburgh Castle Esplanade at 10.00am before the parade takes off at 10:32am.

The parade will be led by the Royal Air Force Central Scotland Pipes and Drums and closely followed by The Royal Navy, Army and Royal Air Force who themselves will be led by The Band of The Royal Regiment of Scotland.

Wreaths will also be laid by the Lord Provost, representatives from the Scottish Government, UK Government and the wider Armed Forces and Veterans community at 11:00am.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Road closures in Edinburgh for Remembrance Sunday

There will be diversions and roads closed across Edinburgh for the Remembrance sunday, here’s all you need to know: