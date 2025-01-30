Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Remain optimistic - you still have a chance to see Dua Lipa on the UK leg of her Radical Optimism tour 🎶🎤

Dua Lipa’s Radical Optimism tour begins shortly before the start of the UK Festival season.

The pop star is set to play two shows in London, followed by two shows in Liverpool.

But as tickets sold out fast, where is the cheapest place to see the BRIT Award winner at resale prices?

We once again venture back into the world of resale tickets, having looked at two big pop tours taking place in 2025; Sabrina Carpenter and Billie Eilish.

But it would be rude if we overlooked one of the UK’s biggest pop stars of the last few years, Dua Lipa, who’ll be hitting London and Liverpool for four dates in June 2025 as part of her Radical Optimism world tour.

With tickets having sold out almost immediately, it means those die-hard fans are on the look out now for resale tickets at a fair price. But where is the cheapest place to see Dua Lipa on the UK leg of her tour, and what ticket resale outlet is offering the best deal?

The science part

We once again set our goal to find the cheapest possible ticket to see Dua Lipa on her Radical Optimism tour in the United Kingdom, using the top search results on Google for ‘resale tickets,’ and then compared those prices with the cheapest ticket to see the pop sensation at face value - initially costing £47.55 from Ticketmaster.

All prices gathered are correct as of the time of writing, however due to the demand for the tour, these cheaper ticketing options may change due to availability.

How much are Dua Lipa resale tickets currently?

The UK leg of Dua Lipa’s tour may have sold out, but there are some reasonably priced resale tickets - if you’re flexible. | Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

June 20 2025: Wembley Stadium, London

Ticketmaster Resale: £92.00

Twickets - No tickets currently available

Viagogo - £107

StubHub - £96

Tixel - £157

June 21 2025: Wembley Stadium, London

Ticketmaster Resale: £75.87

Twickets - No tickets currently available

Viagogo - £132

StubHub - £114

Tixel - £249.78

June 24 2025: Anfield, Liverpool

Ticketmaster Resale: £55.98

Twickets - No tickets currently available

Viagogo - £79

StubHub - £89

Tixel - £145

June 25 2025: Anfield, Liverpool

Ticketmaster Resale: £74.53

Twickets - No tickets currently available

Viagogo - £79

StubHub - £99

Tixel - No tickets currently available

Where is the cheapest place to see Dua Lipa with resale tickets?

The cheapest resale ticket to see Dua Lipa on her Radical Optimism tour is her date at Anfield in Liverpool on June 24 2025, which costs through Ticketmaster’s reseller programme £55.98.

How can I ensure I don’t miss out on Dua Lipa tickets again?

Taking a look back to the advice that Twickets founder Richard Davies gave regarding Oasis ticket resales, the same applies for Dua Lipa tickets.

Be flexible with seating or timings to uncover better deals, set up alerts for specific events, artists, or venues to get notified when tickets are listed, giving you a head start and regularly check the websites new listings can appear at any moment.

For those in London looking for a special experience seeing Dua Lipa on her Radical Optimism tour, why not check out some of the hospitality packages on offer from Seat Unique, including fast-track entry, VIP lounge access and some of the best views in the house.