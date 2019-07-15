Review: Nina Nesbitt at Edinburgh Castle Esplanade

Edinburgh’s own Nina Nesbitt kicked off part two of the Castle gigs on a glorious Sunday evening in support of Kylie, someone whose songs she used to sing in her Balerno living room as a wean, but refrained from covering any of the Aussie’s songs as it would be a “a bit weird.” Her own material very much sufficed.

A minimalist set up of just her, keys and drums saw her play a short set of 7 songs and she was very keen to get the crowd to help out to warm up their vocals cords for the main act.

Sporting a peroxide barnet and a saltire coloured tie-dye dress, she kicked off with Colder. Ironic, given the balmy conditions in the capital right now.

Nina’s a very personal and confessional songwriter without getting bitter and the song’s themes vary from full on heartbreak ballads to a kind of, well you had your chance but blew it, bite me, type of musical shrug.

She’s no stranger to a support slot, having performed with Ed Sheeran (even appearing in his Drunk video), Justin Bieber and some dafty called Lewis Capaldi and as such was far from

awed at playing to near a sold out Esplanade.

A high point in this short set was Best You Had, a song which amusingly was written after a number 44 bus was cancelled, it was raining and she made the mistake of checking an ex-

boyfriend’s Instagram account. So hurrah for Lothian buses and Scottish weather as it’s a belter.

A rather splendid version of Brtitney’s Toxic before she finished, slowing the staccato rhythms of the original down and showing off what great pop song it is.

She finished up with Loyal To Me, another track from her second album, this year’s The Sun Will Come Up, the Seasons Will Change.

She’s been around a wee while now but on this brief showing will hopefully soon be playing this size of gig in her own right.

Nina Nesbitt – 14 th July - Edinburgh Castle Esplanade

Chris Mackinnon

5 out of 7 stars