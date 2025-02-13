Geordie indie rock star Sam Fender has announced a huge outdoor Edinburgh show this summer, with tickets on sale next week.

The ‘Seventeen Going Under’ singer songwriter has announced three extra UK live shows for the summer, including a major Edinburgh show as part of Edinburgh Summer Sessions at Royal Highland Showgrounds on Friday, August 22.

He has also announced summer outdoor shows in Belfast and Manchester, to add to his previously sold out three nights at St James’ Park, the home of his beloved Newcastle United, and his biggest show to date at the London Stadium.

Announcing these latest gigs, Fender said: “Buzzing to announce more UK shows this August.”

Referring to his recent winter shows cancelled due to illness, he added: “For those of you that had tickets for the cancelled Glasgow / Newcastle shows in December, you will get priority access to the upcoming UK shows and the promoters will contact you directly via email.”

Sam Fender has a date with Edinburgh. | Getty Images

The singer songwriter has enjoyed a string of hits since he broke through in 2019, including ‘Spit of You’, ‘Get You Down’, ‘Saturday’ and ‘Dead Boys’.

Mark Currie, Royal Highland Centre director of venue, said: "We’re absolutely thrilled to welcome Sam Fender to the Royal Highland Centre as part of the Summer Sessions. His incredible talent and energy make him one of the most exciting live acts around, and we know fans are in for an unforgettable night.

“The Summer Sessions continue to bring world-class artists to our stage here at Ingliston, and this is set to be one of the highlights of the year."

Support at the Royal Highland Showground Sam Fender Edinburgh show comes from 25-year-old London soul singer Olivia Dean.

Tickets

Fans are advised to register/pre-order the ‘Hypersonic Missiles’ singer’s upcoming third album ‘People Watching’, out February 21, for the opportunity to purchase pre-sale tickets, with the registration period open now until Monday, February 17 at 10am

Fans who receive their unique codes will be able to enter the pre-sale which commences on Tuesday, February 18 at 11am, concluding on Wednesday, February 19 at 10am.

Sam Fender. Picture: Niall Lea

The Gigs in Scotland and Summer Sessions pre-sales will commence at 10am on Wednesday, February 19 via gigsinscotland.com and smmrsessions.com, with all remaining tickets on general sale from Friday, February 21 at 10am GMT via gigsinscotland.com.

The 30-year-old North Shields singer songwriter’s musical style has often been compared to legendary American rocker Bruce Springsteen, thanks to his gritty songs about real life and love, and his band’s saxophonist Johnny 'Blue Hat' Davis, who normally appears on stage in a retro Newcastle United football top and bucket hat.

Fender also has a local connection through his song ‘Angel in Lothian’, which appeared on the deluxe version of his second album, Seventeen Going Under, released in 2021. The song apparently refers to a period of his childhood growing up in Scotland and how his mother bravely struggled to get by.