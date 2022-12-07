Channel 4 has confirmed the return of SAS: Who Dares Wins for 2023. The six-part season will see the return of familiar faces but a new Chief DS as Rudy Reyes steps down.

Just months after the Celebrity edition of Channel 4’s gruelling SAS selection show reached its conclusion, the broadcaster has confirmed that SAS: Who Dares Wins will return for an eighth season. Last year’s contestants battled their way through a Jordanian desert but a new batch of recruits will face an entirely different course.

The new season will yet again see 20 ordinary contestants test their mental and physical ability to determine who passes the course and is selected for SAS recruitment. The jungle phase of the show will return alongside other demanding tasks in what is the ‘toughest course to date.’

Here’s everything you need to know about SAS: Who Dares Wins 2023.

Where is SAS: Who Dares Wins 2023 filmed?

Channel 4 has confirmed that the new set of recruits will enter the jungle in Thung Ui, northern Vietnam, labelling it the “most savage selection course yet.”

Who are the instructors for SAS: Who Dares Wins 2023?

Mark “Billy” Billingham (Chief Instructor)

Billy will replace Rudy Reyes as Chief DS for SAS: Who Dares Wins 2023. He said: “Having been a DS on actual military SAS selection and Chief Instructor at the British Army Jungle Warfare Training School in Brunei, there is nobody better placed than myself to lead the recruits through this treacherous environment.

“I’m looking forward to challenging and encouraging the new recruits. However, I will not be accepting any excuses, this will be the toughest course to date.”

Mark Billingham, 55, spent 27 years in the SAS and received an MBE for leading a rescue mission in Iraq.

Rudy Reyes

Reyes is a former US Marine born in 1971.He served in both Afghanistan and the Iraq War. After leaving the military, Reyes wrote the book, Hero Living: Seven Strides to Awaken Your Infinite Power (2009), and has appeared as an actor in several films.

Jason “Foxy” Fox

Jason Fox, commonly referred to as Foxy, is the longest serving director on SAS: Who Dares Wins. Fox joined the Royal Marines Commandos in 1992 and left 20-years-later after being medically discharged,

Chris Oliver (new)

Chris Oliver will be joining the cast of instructors for the eighth series of SAS: Who Dares Wins. Oliver is a former Special Forces operator and Royal Marine mountain leader. With 16 years combat experience, he has served within the elite Special Boat Service alongside fellow DS Foxy.

Oliver said: I will bring a hard-hitting intensity to the SAS: Who Dares Wins DS, being a fiery character with a very passionate approach to military training, with respect being at the forefront of everything I do.

“The values I intend to instil in the recruits, as part of the DS, have been forged on operations where we have lost good operators, so they had better be under no illusions - anyone who doesn’t play by the rules will pay the price.”

When will SAS: Who Dares Wins be on TV?