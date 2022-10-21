Shrek the Musical will be coming to 14 more theatres across the UK with several dates in Edinburgh. The dates will kick off at the end of 2023 and go into 2024.

The new venues announced for 2024 are Glasgow Kings, Edinburgh Playhouse, Coventry Belgrade, Sunderland Empire, Liverpool Empire, Southampton Mayflower, Milton Keynes Theatres, Hull New, Cheltenham Everyman, Nottingham Playhouse, Norwich Theatre Royal, Grand Opera House Belfast, The Alexandra Theatre, Birmingham and The Millennium Forum, Derry.

The show opens at Plymouth Theatre Royal on July 21, 2023 and then tours across the country, coming to a close on April 21, 2024. Shrek the Music will kick off a five day run at the Edinburgh Playhouse on Monday January 22, 2024. The show will run multiple performances with the final one taking place on Saturday January 27, 2024.

The creative team behind this production of Shrek the Musical has plenty of experience in highly rated shows - and also includes a former cast member. The full cast is yet to be announced.

A spokesperson for the tour said: “The team joining forces to re-create the bright and beautiful world of Shrek the Musical includes co-director Sam Holmes (Club Tropicana the Musical), who returns to the swamp having played Lord Farquaad in the previous UK tour. He is joined by acclaimed director and choreographer Nick Winston (Bonnie and Clyde, Arts Theatre; Beauty and the Beast, UK tour).

“Set and costume design will be by Philip Witcomb (Bonnie & Clyde In Concert, Theatre Royal Drury Lane; Jack & The Beanstalk, Everyman Theatre Cheltenham). Further creative team includes Ben Cracknel (Lighting) and Ben Harrison (Sound).”

How to get tickets to Shrek the Musical in Edinburgh

Tickets for the show in Edinburgh are on sale from Friday, October 21 and can be purchased through the ATG Tickets website .

Josh Roberts (Shrek) and Matt Roberts (Lord Farquaad.