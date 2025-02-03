Silent Witness cast includes two new actors in major roles on BBC drama 🚨

Silent Witness’s final case of 2025 will air this week.

The long-running show has spruced up its cast for its 28th series.

But where do you know the actors from?

Silent Witness is back for the final case of its 2025 series this week. The long-running crime drama has helped the BBC kick-off its TV calendar for the year.

While plenty of familiar faces are back for the show’s 28th series - having first made its bow back in 1996 - there are also a few new actors who have joined the cast. Viewers can expect love to be in the air on the Beeb show this week.

Series 28 will conclude with the Lyell team investigating a shooting at a Syrian restaurant. But who is in the main cast?

Who is in the cast for Silent Witness in 2025?

There have been four faces leading the cast of the 28th series of the long-running BBC drama. It included two more familiar actors and two fresh additions.

The cast is as follows:

Emilia Fox - Dr Nikki Alexander

David Caves - Jack Hodgson

Maggie Stead - Harriet Maven

Francesca Mills - Kit Brooks

Where have you seen the Silent Witness cast before?

Emilia Fox stars in Silent Witness as Dr Nikki Alexander | BBC Studios

The cast for the 28th series of the BBC show features two actors that viewers will be very well acquainted with - as well as some new faces. Here’s where you know them from.

Emilia Fox

Silent Witness fans will be very used to Emilia Fox’s face by now - she has led the cast since 2004, more than 20 years now. But as well as playing Dr Nikki Alexander she’s had plenty of other major roles.

She first shot to fame as Georgiana Darcy in the 1995 BBC adaptation of Pride and Prejudice. Emilia also appeared in the 1997 TV version of Rebecca.

In 2002 she was part of the cast for the Oscar winning film The Pianist. While she also has appeared in 11 episodes of Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway over the years.

David Caves

Best known for his role on the BBC drama Silent Witness, David has played Jack Hodgson since 2013. He has appeared in over 100 episodes over the last decade on the long-running series.

He also had a role in the 2016 film Jackie - which starred Natalie Portman as Jackie Kennedy. David has also appeared in an episode of BBC’s Saturday Kitchen back in 2019.

Maggie Steed

Before joining Silent Witness, Maggie has had a long career across both TV and film, including recently having a role in Disney+’s Rivals show. She has also had parts in EastEnders and Coronation Street, over the years.

You may also recognise her from her roles in the popular Fisherman Friends films - appearing in the 2019 original and its sequel Fisherman Friends: One and All in 2022. She also played Mrs Gertrude Biggleswade in Paddington 2.

Francesca Mills

The actor playing Kit Brooks has had a few prominent TV roles in recent years. She played Cherry Dorrington in the show Harlots and was also Earthy Mangold in the reboot of Worzel Gummidge.

Francesca also played Helen of Troy in the hit mini-series Pistol, about the Sex Pistols, which was released by Disney+ in the UK. She also was Detective in Time Bandit’s on Apple TV Plus last year and appeared in four episodes of Netflix’s The Witcher: Blood Origin in 2022 as Meldof.

What have you thought of the 28th series of Silent Witness? Let me know by email: [email protected].