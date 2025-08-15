Sky Sports is making some big changes to its Premier League coverage this season ⚽📺

Premier League action is back this weekend.

Sky Sports will have more games than ever this season.

But how is Sky’s coverage changing?

Sky Sports is gearing up to introduce some major changes to its coverage of the Premier League this season. Fans will be able to watch four games at once on select Sundays in a huge shake-up.

The TV giant will have more games than ever this season with a minimum of 215 from August to May. Every twist and turn in the race for the title and relegation battle will be live over the coming months.

One of the biggest changes Sky Sports is introducing will be a multiview format. But what else is new?

Sky Sports makes major changes for Premier League coverage

Sky Sports is making changes to its Premier League TV coverage | Carl Recine/Getty Images

The 2025/26 Premier League season is set to kick-off tonight (August 15) and the action will continue through to May next year. Defending champions Liverpool kick-off the action against Bournemouth under the lights at Anfield this evening.

Sky has announced some big changes to the way it covers football this season - including increasing the minimum number of live games from 128 to 215. It includes the ability to watch four games at once on a Sunday, at points throughout the season.

For match weeks following midweek European action, when up to four matches may be played simultaneously due to fixture displacement, Super Sundays on Sky Sports will be supersized. For Viewers wanting to keep an eye on all the live action, a new programme called Multiview will launch across all Sky TV platforms, NOW and the Sky Sports app, and will feature every live match concurrently.

Multiview is a dynamic format that moves from ground to ground covering all the goals and big moments, complete with dedicated commentary and half-time analysis. It will sit alongside all games available to watch individually, ensuring fans never miss a moment.

To end supersized Super Sundays, a new analysis and reaction show Extra Time will see Jamie Carragher dive deeper into the key moments from all the day’s games. Broadcast on the biggest Sundays of the season with four or more Premier League matches, the hour-long programme will start at 19.30, following the flagship 16.30 fixture.

Gary Neville, Jamie Carragher, Roy Keane, Daniel Sturridge, Izzy Christiansen, Micah Richards, and Jamie Redknapp return with expert insight and big-match analysis, joined by a host of special guests throughout the season. Mark Chapman also joins the presenting team alongside David Jones and Kelly Cates, bringing his broadcasting expertise to Premier League and Carabao Cup coverage.

Sky has also revealed that this season there will be a new title track, which will be an exclusive re-write/remix of Kasabian’s G.O.A.T featuring Cristale. Fan integration via Fanalysis will also provide supporter-driven player ratings, manager verdicts, and fan perspectives featured in live build-up, post-match reaction, Sky Sports News, social, and digital.

