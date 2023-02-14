Saturday night television is a staple for those who prefer to stay in on the weekends and popular singing competition Starstruck has announced it will be making a comeback to our screens for a new season. Starstruck follows members of the public as they transform into their favourite music icons, with last season’s performances including impersonations of Harry Styles, Elton John and Cher.

In the singing competition, four teams of three battle it out each week to win the vote of the expert panel and virtual audience for a coveted place in the final and to be in with the chance of winning a whopping £50,000. Each episode will culminate in an exciting finale which sees the winning trio compete against each other for a place in the grand final and the chance to walk away with that life-changing sum of cash.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jason Manford, Beverley Knight and Adam Lambert will be returning to the judges’ panel for the second series of Starstruck, with Canadian singer-songwriter Shania Twain set to join the judges for the first time. The ‘Man! I Feel Like A Woman!’ singer will replace actress and West End star Sheridan Smith who couldn’t return for the show’s second series due to “scheduling conflicts”.

Olly Murs will return as the host of Starstruck as contestants undergo a ‘superstar experience’ to transform into their favourite music artist. Katie Rawcliffe, Head of Entertainment Commissioning, ITV said: “Shania is one of the all time music greats, not to mention a fabulous personality, so it’s an honour to welcome her to the Starstruck panel alongside Adam, Beverley, Jason and of course Olly at the helm.”

Most Popular

Starstruck season 2 release date

Shania Twain will join the Starstruck judges’ panel for season two

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad