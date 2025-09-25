Stranger Things’ finale will arrive later in the UK than in America 😨

Stranger Things will be releasing its final season in 3 parts.

The episodes will drop throughout the winter.

But the final episode will not arrive in the UK until 2026.

Stranger Things' final season is just around the corner and excitement is starting to build. I have been doing a weekly re-watch that will continue through to series five starts.

Netflix has confirmed that the last trip to Hawkins and the Upside Down will be split into three parts. It was a move pulled in season four as well, when it was released in two volumes.

The streamer has timed the releases with Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s Eve for American audiences. But the last episode will not land in the UK until 2026.

Why does Stranger Things end in 2026 for UK viewers?

Stranger Things will premiere its fifth and final season later this year. | Courtesy of Netflix

Netflix has split the final eight episodes of the show into three parts. The first four will land in November, the second lot arrive around Christmas, and the finale will arrive during New Years.

In a rare move, the streamer will be putting the episodes out at prime time for American audiences, which unfortunately means they will arrive later in the UK and Europe. Due to the difference in time zones, they will release a day after the US launch on this side of the pond as we are ahead of America.

The first volume will arrive in the UK in the early hours of November 27, but is out on November 26 in the States. Stranger Things season five volume two will come out on Boxing Day (December 26) over here and not Christmas (December 25) like in America, again due to them being behind us. States

The finale of the show will arrive on New Year’s Eve (December 31) in the US. But due to time zone differences, it will land on Netflix in the UK in 2026 on January 1.

It means that you may need to mute words on social media to avoid spoilers if you live outside the US as they can watch it while we are still asleep.

What to expect from Stranger Things season 5?

The show left off on quite the down note at the end of series four, with the group falling to stop Vecna. It left Max in a bad state and the town of Hawkins in a perilous state.

Netflix is keeping details close to its chest, unsurprisingly. However, it has offered a brief synopsis that reads: “The fall of 1987. Hawkins is scarred by the opening of the Rifts, and our heroes are united by a single goal: find and kill Vecna.

“But he has vanished — his whereabouts and plans unknown. Complicating their mission, the government has placed the town under military quarantine and intensified its hunt for Eleven, forcing her back into hiding.

“As the anniversary of Will’s disappearance approaches, so does a heavy, familiar dread. The final battle is looming — and with it, a darkness more powerful and more deadly than anything they’ve faced before. To end this nightmare, they’ll need everyone — the full party — standing together, one last time.”

