The fifth week of Strictly Come Dancing brought some electric performances with the remaining 11 couples taking to the ballroom. The couples used their performances to pay tribute to the BBC, celebrating 100 years of the British Broadcasting Corporation. The Strictly stars danced to some iconic theme songs and TV tracks, from The Apprentice to Grange Hill, Holby City to Grandstand.

Rather fittingly, Helen Skeleton came into her own dancing to the Blue Peter theme tune and topped the leaderboard, alongside competition favourite Hamza, both in joint first place with 35 each. Surprisingly there were no 10s given out this week.

As always though, praise from the judges and audience doesn’t always mean you are safe as the couples faced Sunday’s dreaded elimination show, during which the contestants with the fewest votes from the public have to compete in a dance-off.

So, who left Strictly Come Dancing in the Week five dance off? Here’s everything you need to know about this week’s show.

Most Popular

Who left Strictly Come Dancing after week five dance off?

Comedian and actor Jayde Adams was the fourth contestant to be eliminated from the show alongside partner Karen Haur.

The pair found themselves in the dance off against Molly Rainford and Carlos Gu. On a special episode, Adams and Hauer performed a routine to The Ballad of Barry and Freda (Let’s Do it), a legendary song by the late Victoria Wood.

The judges voted unanimously to save Rainford and Carlos but did commend Adams’ second performance saying it was much stronger. "It’s terrible, really," said Anton Du Beke. "The dance-off is such a difficult place to find yourself, and it’s so disappointing and I thought both couples didn’t succumb to that disappointment and performed really, really well.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Strictly leaderboard: Week six

Helen Skelton and Gorka Marquez - 8, 9, 9, 9 = 35/40

Hamza Yassin and Jowita Przystal - 8, 9, 9, 9 = 35/40

Will Mellor and Nancy Xu - 8, 8, 8, 8 = 32/40

Fleur East and Vito Coppola - 7, 8, 9, 8 = 32/40

Tyler West and Dianne Buswell - 8, 8, 8, 8 = 32/40

Ellie Simmonds and Nikita Kuzmin - 6, 8, 8, 8 = 30/40

Molly Rainford and Carlos Gu - 6, 8, 8, 8 = 30/40

Ellie Taylor and Johannes Radebe - 7, 7, 7, 8 = 29/40

Jayde Adams and Karen Hauer - 6, 7, 7, 8 = 28/40

Kym Marsh and Graziano Di Parma - 7, 7, 6, 7 = 27/40

James Bye and Amy Dowden - 6, 7, 6, 7 = 26/40

Tony Adams and Katya Jones - 3, 6, 4, 6 = 19/40

Strictly Come Dancing week six theme

The theme for next week’s Strictly Come Dancing is yet to be announced, however, given the date, it’s likely to be their annual Halloween show where the celebrities will bring spooktacular outfits and performances to the dancefloor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Strictly judges Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Shirley Ballas and Anton Du Beke (Pic: BBC/Guy Levy)

Which celebrities remain on the show?

Here’s the full list of contestants still in the competition:

Helen Skelton - TV Presenter

James Bye - Actor (EastEnders)

Hamza Yassin - Wildlife cameraman

Fleur East - Singer

- Singer Tony Adams - Former footballer

- Former footballer Molly Rainford - Singer and actor

Ellie Taylor - Comedian and actor

Tyler West - TV Presenter and radio host

Ellie Simmonds - Paralympic swimming gold medalist

Richie Anderson - TV and radio presenter

- TV and radio presenter Will Mellor - Actor

- Actor Kym Marsh - Actor and singer

Advertisement Hide Ad