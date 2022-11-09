Strictly Come Dancing 2022 is in full swing, once again bringing the glitz and glamour to our Saturday nights as we go into the seventh week of the competition. Last week saw the contestants bring some stunning performances to the ballroom.

Hamza Yassin and Jowita Przystal found themselves at the top of the leaderboard again after wowing judges with their Cha Cha Cha who said it was the ‘best they’d seen yet’ on the show. Kym Marsh and Graziano Di Prima came in at a close second with their Assassin’s Tango by John Powell.

Unfortunately, it was the end of the road for Ellie Simmonds and Nikita Kuzmin. Ellie and Nikita faced off against Molly Rainford and Carlos Gu in the dance off, who the judges unanimously decided to save. Simmonds said she ‘loved every minute’ of the competition before doing one final Charleston and leaving the dancefloor for the series.

This week the 9 remaining couples will return to the ballroom with some spectacular performances expected from the Cha Cha Cha to a Rumba. What will be the breakout routine for this week’s Strictly Come Dancing 2022 live show?

Here is a full summary of all the songs and routines to be performed on Saturday, November 12.

What are the dances and songs for week eight?

The remaining 9 couples will be dancing their way through some incredible routines with banging tunes to match:

Ellie & Johannes: Charleston to Friendship by Elaine Paige and Bernard Cribbins

Fleur & Vito: Samba to Hot Hot Hot by Arrow

Helen & Gorka: Salsa to Despacito by Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee feat. Justin Bieber

Kym & Graziano: American Smooth to Chasing Cars by Cinematic Pop

Molly & Carlos: Rumba to All The Man That I Need by Whitney Houston

Hamza & Jowita: Couple’s Choice to Jerusalema - Remix by Master KG feat. Burna Boy and Nomcebo Zikode

Tony & Katya: Jive to Land of 1000 Dances by Wilson Pickett

Tyler & Dianne: Paso Doble to Unstoppable by E.S. Posthumus

Will & Nancy: Waltz to Three Times A Lady by Commodores

How to watch Strictly Come Dancing