Strictly Come Dancing has started announcing its 2025 cast.

The first stars of the latest season are starting to be revealed.

But who has been announced so far?

Trying to keep up with the names being added to the cast of Strictly Come Dancing might be harder than learning the actual dances. In just a couple of days the names have come thick and fast with eight confirmed for the 23rd series.

The road to the Glitterball Trophy is about to begin and the cast list will continue to be confirmed in August. Ahead of the show’s return this autumn, the BBC has started to lift the curtain on the 2025 series of its iconic dancing show.

Social media stars, England rugby legends and one of the icons of Gladiators have been confirmed. Two new professional dancers have previously been revealed to be joining the line-up for 2025.

Who has been announced for Strictly Come Dancing 2025?

Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly host Strictly Come Dancing. Photo: BBC | BBC

The first name to be revealed was Olympian and Gladiators star Harry Aikines-Aryeetey (aka Nitro). He has already had some dancing practice after taking part in the 2024’s Christmas Special - where he was partnered with Nancy Xu.

He was revealed in a surprise announcement that saw him prank CBBC Newsround viewers. On joining Strictly Come Dancing, Harry Aikines-Aryeetey said: "After the Christmas Special, it was so nice I just had to do it twice! I’m so excited to be part of the Strictly family this series and I’m ready to give it all I’ve got. I’ll be bringing tons of energy to light up the dance floor. Let’s hope I’m as quick picking up the routines as I am on the track."

Harry Aikines-Aryeetey is an Olympian, multi gold medal-winning Team GB sprinter, and star of Gladiators. As a sprinter he has competed at the highest level in the UK since his youth, becoming the first athlete to win gold medals at both 100 and 200 metres at the World Youth Championships, and winning the 2005 BBC Young Sports Personality of the Year award aged 17.

Harry has gone on to win gold in the 4x100m relay at the European Championships and at the Commonwealth Games. He has competed in two Olympic Games and is a three-time European Champion and two-time Commonwealth Champion.

The next three stars were confirmed later on Monday (August 11) during the One Show on BBC One. It included some really big surprises.

The second star to be confirmed was former Love Island favourite Dani Dyer - the daughter of Mr Bigstuff and EastEnders actor Danny Dyer. She said: “Getting the opportunity to be on Strictly is the second most amazing thing I’ve done this year! I feel very very blessed and cannot wait to get my dancing shoes on.”

Next contestant to be revealed was Alex Kingston, who you may recognise as the legend that is River Song from Doctor Who. The actor was very succinct in her reaction, simply saying: “Aaaaagghhh!!!!!!”

The fourth name revealed for Strictly Come Dancing 2025 was retired footballer Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink. He said: “Swapping the pitch for the ballroom is certainly not something I’ve done before but I’m looking forward to tackling a fun challenge! Bring on a new type of footwork, with hopefully no own goals.”

Barely 24 hours after announcing the first star for the latest series, the BBC has already announced the fifth name. Balvinder Sopal, aka Suki from EastEnders, will be taking to the dance floor this autumn.

She said: “Being on Strictly is a dream that I held on to, with no proof that it would ever happen. Working on EastEnders and being a part of Strictly Come Dancing is the stuff that dreams are made of. I’m far too excited to put into words how I feel but I’m incredibly excited at the prospect of dancing across the ballroom!”

The news was revealed live from Albert Square on 12 August on ITV’s Good Morning Britain and the remaining celebrity contestants joining the new series will be announced in due course.

George Clarke is on Strictly Come Dancing 2025 | BBC

YouTuber and Podcaster George Clarke was the sixth star to be confirmed for the latest season of Strictly Come Dancing. Also known as George Clarkey, he is known to millions online.

Speaking about joining the cast, he said: “Never thought I’d say this… but I’m doing Strictly! Honestly, I’ve got no idea what I’m doing but I’m excited to get stuck in... and potentially fall over a fair bit."

The announcements kept coming on Wednesday (August 13). First up it was revealed that the seventh star joining the cast of Strictly Come Dancing series 23 would be drag superstar La Voix.

Drag star La Voix has been confirmed for Strictly Come Dancing 2025 | BBC

Fresh off finishing in second place on BBC Three’s RuPaul’s Drag Race UK last year, La Voix is a powerhouse of charisma, comedy, and cabaret. She said: “I've performed for royalty, RuPaul and Simon Cowell, but nothing fills me with more excitement (and quite a bit of terror) than the thought of dancing in front of millions on live Saturday night TV.

“Strictly is a national institution and I can't wait to get started. All that's left to say is: good luck to my partner! Here's hoping they can help me go from La Voix into La Danse.”

Former England captain and ex-international rugby star Chris Robshaw was the eight star to be confirmed for Strictly Come Dancing. He captained England 43 times, leading them to a Six Nations Grand Slam victory in 2016.

Chris said: “This is about as far out of my comfort zone as it gets! I’m hoping to take my dad dancing to a whole new level, and my mum can’t wait to drag me along to her Zumba class. Let’s see if a rugby sidestep works in the Cha Cha Cha.”

Former England rugby star Chris Robshaw is in the cast of Strictly Come Dancing series 23 | BBC

The latest announcements were made on The Scott Mills Breakfast Show on BBC Radio 2 on Wednesday (August 13). However, the BBC was not done and more announcements soon followed.

Trailblazing model, actor and influencer Ellie Goldstein was revealed to be the ninth star in the cast of Strictly Come Dancing series 23. In 2023, Ellie made history as the first model with Down syndrome to grace the cover of British Vogue. Her modelling career has also seen Ellie appear on the covers of Glamour, Elle, Mission Mag and Euphoria magazines, and she has featured in huge campaigns for brands such as Gucci Beauty and Adidas.

Two years ago Ellie partnered with Mattel to launch the first ever Barbie with Down syndrome, and more recently her acting has taken centre stage, with a guest lead role in CBBC’s Malory Towers.

Ellie Goldstein has been announced for Strictly Come Dancing | BBC

On joining Strictly Come Dancing, Ellie Goldstein said: “I’m absolutely over the moon to be joining the cast and pros of Strictly Come Dancing this year. It’s a show I’ve loved watching for so long, and the chance to now be part of it feels like a dream.

“I know it’s going to be challenging, but I’m ready to do it with the glitter and glamour and make some magic on that dancefloor. Let the Strictly journey begin!”

Full cast of Strictly Come Dancing 2025 - updating:

Harry Aikines-Aryeetey (aka Nitro)

Dani Dyer

Alex Kingston

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink

Balvinder Sopal

George Clarke

La Voix

Chris Robshaw

Ellie Goldstein

Strictly Come Dancing confirms new professional dancers

Strictly Come Dancing new pros for 2025: Alexis Warr and Julian Caillon | BBC

Two new professional dancers will also be taking to the floor for the latest series of Strictly, the BBC has confirmed. Alexis Warr and Julian Caillon will shimmy onto the dancefloor this autumn.

American-born Alexis Warr is best known for winning US dance series So You Think You Can Dance in 2022 and was crowned as ‘America’s Favourite Dancer’, becoming the first female Ballroom and Latin dancer to claim the title. She has performed as a guest Professional Dancer and in the dance troupe on the US version of Strictly, Dancing With The Stars, and has been part of the series' accompanying US tour for the past three years.

Alexis has also danced on America's Got Talent, World of Dance, and on national tours across the States - including three with Dancing With The Stars judge Derek Hough, in addition to his Las Vegas residency.

On joining Strictly Come Dancing, Alexis said: "I’ve admired Strictly for years, so joining this incredible family is such an honour. I can’t wait to step into the ballroom, pour my heart into every moment, and share my love of dance with the UK.”

Australian-born Julian Caillon has been dancing since the age of 10, specialising in Ballroom and Latin American, and going on to represent Australia on the international stage. He appeared as a Professional Dancer on three seasons of Australia’s Dancing With The Stars, has toured the globe with hit dance show Burn The Floor, and also competed on So You Think You Can Dance in Australia.

Julian has a degree in Exercise Physiology from UNSW Sydney and, alongside his dance career, has worked as a Personal Trainer and Exercise Physiologist. Julian is a keen athlete, and 2025 has so far seen him complete two triathlons.

Speaking about signing up for the show, he said: "Joining the cast of Strictly really is a dream come true. I’ve watched it for years, especially cheering on all the amazing dancers I know and work with who've been part of it. I can’t wait to get stuck in, have some fun, and be part of something special! "

When will Strictly Come Dancing 2025 start?

The show is set to return in September, the BBC has said. It will be broadcast live on both BBC One and iPlayer.

An exact date will be confirmed closer to the start. However, for reference, last year’s series began on September 14.

If you love TV, check out our Screen Babble podcast to get the latest in TV and film.