Taskmaster season 19’s start date has been confirmed 👀

Taskmaster will return with a new line-up very soon.

Channel 4 has confirmed the start date for season 19.

But when exactly will it begin?

After weeks of speculation Taskmaster has finally confirmed when its new season will start. The Channel 4 show announced its line-up earlier this year.

Greg Davies and Alex Horne will welcome a fresh batch of comedians to take on a series of challenges. It includes an American star for the very first time - see the full cast.

But when exactly will Taskmaster return? Here’s all you need to know:

Who is in the line-up for Taskmaster season 19?

Taskmaster Greg Davies and his assistant 'Little' Alex Horne. | Channel 4

The cast of comedians who will join Greg Davies and Alex Horne for the next season of the runaway international hit show has been confirmed. It includes:

Fatiha El-Ghorri

Jason Mantzoukas

Mathew Baynton

Rosie Ramsey

Stevie Martin

When does Taskmaster season 19 start?

The all-star cast for the new series of the beloved comedy show was announced way back in January. Fortunately fans don’t have too much longer to wait for it to finally arrive.

Taskmaster is set to return to Channel 4 on Thursday May 1. It is set to start at 9pm on that day.

Where do you know the Taskmaster season 19 cast from?

The line-up for series 19 includes plenty of familiar faces. But you might not be quite able to pinpoint where you recognise them from.

Fatiha El-Ghorri

If you are a regular watcher of Live at the Apollo on the BBC, then you may have seen Fatiha performing on it in the past. She was also part of the cast for the second series of the Dave comedy game show Outsiders in 2022.

You may have also heard her on podcasts such as Off Menu with Ed Gamble and James Acaster as well as The Guilty Feminist.

Jason Mantzoukas

A familiar face in hit comedy shows over the last decade, Jason has had memorable roles in Brooklyn Nine-Nine - where he played Adrian Pimento - and The Good Place (as Derek Hofstetler). He also voices characters in Netflix’s Big Mouth including Jay Bilzerian.

For those with a longer memory, you may recall him as the wildcard character Rafi in The League. While he also had a role in the Sacha Baron Cohen film The Dictator - playing Nadal.

Mathew Baynton

A familiar face to fans of British TV comedy, Mathew has been part of the cast for Horrible Histories, Yonderland and most recently Ghosts. He also starred in The Wrong Mans alongside James Corden in the early 2010s.

Mathew also played the lead role of William Shakespeare in the 2015 film Bill. And he was Felix in the 2023 hit movie Wonka.

Rosie Ramsey

Rosie is best known for her podcast Sh**ged. Married. Annoyed which she co-hosts alongside her husband - fellow comedian - Chris Ramsey. The show has been a huge hit since releasing its first episode in 2019 and they have toured the UK with it in the past.

She was also on The Great Celebrity Bake Off in 2025.

Stevie Martin

Stevie is a comedian, podcaster and actor who you may have seen on other popular panel shows like 8 Out of 10 Cats - also on Channel 4. She has also had roles in shows like the BBC/ HBO comedy Starstruck.

How to watch Taskmaster season 19?

The 19th series of Taskmaster will begin on Channel 4 in May and will be available to stream internationally on the Official Taskmaster YouTube channel and Taskmaster SuperMax+.

