Taylor Swift UK tour: The Eras Tour will stop off at Edinburgh’s BT Murrayfield Stadium - dates & ticket info
Taylor Swift has finally announced UK and international dates for her record-breaking The Eras Tour, including shows at Edinburgh’s BT Murrayfield Stadium. The singer took to social media to share her excitement about making her return to stages across the pond, saying: “EXCUSE ME HI I HAVE SOMETHING TO SAY. I can’t wait to see so many of you on The Eras Tour next year at these new international dates!”
Swift last toured the UK in 2018 for her Reputation World Tour but only played Manchester and London. However, this time Swift will hit stages in Edinburgh, Cardiff, Liverpool and more.
For months, social media has been flooded with clips from her three hour long show which sees the ‘Karma’ singer revisit every era of her career playing some of her, and fans’, favourite songs. And now international fans will finally have the chance to see it in person.
So, how can you get your hands on tickets to the most Enchanted event of the year? Here’s everything you need to know.
Taylor Swift The Eras Tour UK Edinburgh BT Murrayfield tickets
Due to popular demand, fans of Taylor Swift will have to join the queue via the Ticketmaster website to register for when tickets go on sale. We will update this page accordingly when ticket information is announced.
Taylor Swift The Eras Tour UK dates
Taylor Swift will be playing the following dates in the UK:
7 June - Edinburgh, BT Murrayfield Stadium
8 June - Edinburgh, BT Murrayfield Stadium
14 June - Liverpool, Anfield Stadium
15 June - Liverpool, Anfield Stadium
18 June - Cardiff, Principality Stadium
21 June - London, Wembley Stadium
22 June - London, Wembley Stadium
Taylor Swift The Era’s Tour setlist
Swift has performed this 44 song set at every one of her US tour dates so far. They were:
- Miss Americana & the Heartbreak Prince
- Cruel Summer
- The Man
- You Need to Calm Down
- Lover
- The Archer
- Fearless
- You Belong With Me
- Love Story
- ‘tis the damn season
- Willow
- Marjorie
- Champagne problems
- Tolerate it
- ...Ready for It?
- Delicate
- Don’t Blame Me
- Look What You Made Me Do
- Enchanted
- 22
- We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together
- I Knew You Were Trouble
- All Too Well (10 Minute Version)
- Invisible string
- Betty
- The Last Great American Dynasty
- August
- Illicit affairs
- My tears ricochet
- Cardigan
- Style
- Blank Space
- Shake It Off
- Wildest Dreams
- Bad Blood
- Surprise song (Death By A Thousand Cuts)
- Surprise song (Clean)
- Lavender Haze
- Anti‐Hero
- Midnight Rain
- Vigilante Shit
- Bejeweled
- Mastermind
- Karma
