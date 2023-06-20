Taylor Swift has finally announced UK and international dates for her record-breaking The Eras Tour, including shows at Edinburgh’s BT Murrayfield Stadium. The singer took to social media to share her excitement about making her return to stages across the pond, saying: “EXCUSE ME HI I HAVE SOMETHING TO SAY. I can’t wait to see so many of you on The Eras Tour next year at these new international dates!”

Swift last toured the UK in 2018 for her Reputation World Tour but only played Manchester and London. However, this time Swift will hit stages in Edinburgh, Cardiff, Liverpool and more.

For months, social media has been flooded with clips from her three hour long show which sees the ‘Karma’ singer revisit every era of her career playing some of her, and fans’, favourite songs. And now international fans will finally have the chance to see it in person.

So, how can you get your hands on tickets to the most Enchanted event of the year? Here’s everything you need to know.

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour UK Edinburgh BT Murrayfield tickets

Due to popular demand, fans of Taylor Swift will have to join the queue via the Ticketmaster website to register for when tickets go on sale. We will update this page accordingly when ticket information is announced.

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour UK dates

Taylor Swift will be playing the following dates in the UK:

7 June - Edinburgh, BT Murrayfield Stadium

8 June - Edinburgh, BT Murrayfield Stadium

14 June - Liverpool, Anfield Stadium

15 June - Liverpool, Anfield Stadium

18 June - Cardiff, Principality Stadium

21 June - London, Wembley Stadium

22 June - London, Wembley Stadium

Taylor Swift The Era’s Tour setlist

Swift has performed this 44 song set at every one of her US tour dates so far. They were:

Miss Americana & the Heartbreak Prince

Cruel Summer

The Man

You Need to Calm Down

Lover

The Archer

Fearless

You Belong With Me

Love Story

‘tis the damn season

Willow

Marjorie

Champagne problems

Tolerate it

...Ready for It?

Delicate

Don’t Blame Me

Look What You Made Me Do

Enchanted

22

We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together

I Knew You Were Trouble

All Too Well (10 Minute Version)

Invisible string

Betty

The Last Great American Dynasty

August

Illicit affairs

My tears ricochet

Cardigan

Style

Blank Space

Shake It Off

Wildest Dreams

Bad Blood

Surprise song (Death By A Thousand Cuts)

Surprise song (Clean)

Lavender Haze

Anti‐Hero

Midnight Rain

Vigilante Shit

Bejeweled

Mastermind

Karma

