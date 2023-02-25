(L to R) Chase Stokes as John B, Carlacia Grant as Cleo, Jonathan Daviss as Pope, Madelyn Cline as Sarah Cameron, Rudy Pankow as JJ (Photo: Jackson Lee Davis/Netflix)

Outer Banks returned to Netflix for season three of the action packed show on Thursday (February 23), with millions of fans across the world tuning in. If, like many viewers, you have already finished the show, you may have been left wondering who Alexander Jennings is.

At the end of episode nine of season three of the show there was a dedication screen that read: “In loving memory of Alexander Jennings”. Alexander "AJ" Jennings was a 22-year-old upcoming actor from New York, he was the body double for the main character of the show, John B, played by Chase Stokes. Born August 3, 1999, he resided in South Carolina while he filmed season three of Outer Banks for Netflix..

According to the Charleston County Police Department, AJ died after being struck by two different cars as he walked along the road on James Island. The accident was reported at around 2.30am local time on July 5, 2022 with both cars reportedly fleeing the scene before authorities arrived.

Medics took AJ to the Medical University of South Carolina, where he was pronounced dead.His death was first confirmed by Kimmie Stewart Casting, who represented Jennings and shared the heartbreaking news via an emotional Instagram post: “It is with great sadness that I share on Tuesday Alexander "AJ" Jennings’ mother informed me of his tragic death. Outer Banks crew & cast suffered a terrible loss when AJ was stuck by two cars, that fled the scene early this morning.

“AJ was a beautiful, kind soul & a bright light every day on set. He moved to Charleston from New York to work as our John B photo double/stand in this season. I can not fathom the shock and tragedy of AJ’s sudden loss and our thoughts are with his family and friends during this difficult time. I understand this message may be difficult to process for those of you that met & became fast friends with AJ.

“Netflix HR has grief counseling available, please reach out to me by email or text and I can get you the information. I am still at a loss of words how this happened & cannot imagine the heartache his family is going through. We will miss this amazing human & his infectious smile dearly.”

What has the Outer Banks production and cast said about AJ Jennings?

Chase Stokes took to his Instagram stories to pay tribute to the actor. His story read: "Still trying to process why certain things happen, and why the world works in the ways that it does. My heart is shattered. Your life was just starting.

"We JUST talked about how pumped you were about your tunes, how far you’d come with that ole 6 string and your want to keep creating art. Always always making others’ hearts warm and being so damn selfless.

"We all love you, you touched all of our lives and made us all better people and for that, Thank you AJ. Fly high angel."