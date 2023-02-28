Star Wars series The Mandalorian returns for season three this week with Pedro Pascal returning to the helm. The Disney+ series will once again see Din Djarin and Grogu (Baby Yoda) venture their way through the galaxy.

Fans have been desperate for the return of The Mandalorian since the final of spinoff series The Book of Boba Fett which saw Djarin and Grogu reunite. Disney+ dropped a full length trailer for the upcoming season on January 16, which foreshadowed just what was in store for the pair from the return of characters Dr. Pershing and Carson Teva, as well as a droid cantina, Order 66 lightsaber-wielding Jedi, aerial chase scenes, to Grogu’s strengthening Force powers.

The trailer also gave excited fans a sneak peak at the destroyed planet of Mandalore, during the clip Din’s voice can be heard saying he must visit to be forgiven for his transgressions.

The eight episode run will also see the return of favourite director Bryce Dallas-Howard as well as other episodes directed by the likes of Rick Famuyiwa, Rachel Morrison, Lee Isaac Chung, Carl Weathers, and Peter Ramsey.

So, how can you keep up to date with The Mandalorian? Here’s everything you need to know about season three.

When is The Mandalorian season three coming out?

The Mandalorian season three is scheduled to release on the Disney+ streaming platform on March 1, 2023.

How to watch The Mandalorian

Those hoping to catch the latest Marvel series can sign up via the Disney+ website. You can sign up for £7.99 a month or £79.90 a year

Full cast for The Mandalorian season three

Throughout its run, The Mandalorian has introduced some of the Star Wars’ universe favourite characters and saw the iconic return of some of the franchises’ best, including Mark Hamil as Luke Skywalker.

The Book of Fett will take place within the same time frame as The Mandalorian (Photo: Disney/Lucasfilm)

In March 2022, Christopher Lloyd was revealed to be a guest star for the season, and in May 2022 it was revealed that Tim Meadows would appear in the season, as well as the character Babu Frik from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (2019) along with other members of his species.

This season fans are expecting the return of Giancarlo Esposito as Moff Gideon, Carl Weathers as Greef Karga, Katee Sackhoff as Bo-Katan Kryze, Omid Abtahi as Dr. Pershing, Paul Sun-Hyung Lee as Captain Carson Teva, and Emily Swallow as the Armorer.

It has not yet been confirmed whether fan favourites Boba Fett played by Temuera Morrison, and Ashoka played by Rosario Dawson, will feature in the new series but fans can hope.

Here’s the full list of cast of characters so far:

Pedro Pascal as Din Djarin / The Mandalorian

Grogu as Himself

Giancarlo Esposito as Moff Gideon

Carl Weathers as Greef Karga

Katee Sackhoff as Bo-Katan Kryze

Emily Swallow as The Armorer

Omid Abtahi as Dr. Pershing

Amy Sedaris as Peli Motto

Christopher Lloyd - undisclosed role

Tim Meadows - undisclosed role