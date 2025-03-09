Ten Pound Poms cast: who is in BBC show - and which actors are new for series 2
- Ten Pound Poms is back for its second series.
- BBC drama will transport viewers back to 1950s Australia.
- The historical series returns after nearly two years away.
It promises to be a G’Day for BBC viewers as Ten Pound Poms makes its highly anticipated return.
Having made quite the splash back in 2023, the historical drama is finally back after almost two years away from our screens. Michele Keegan stars in the 1950s set show - and there will be new faces for season two.
Listen now on Screen Babble: The Oscars - a year to forget? The White Lotus, Mystery Boxes and Harry Potter
A new family is heading to Australia for the second series, but who will be playing the characters? Here’s all you need to know:
Who is in the main cast for Ten Pound Poms?
- Michelle Keegan - Kate Thorne
- Warren Brown - Terry Roberts
- Faye Marsay - Annie Roberts
- Rob Collins - Ron Mohoney
- David Field - Dean Spender
- Stephen Curry - JJ Walker
- Leon Ford - Bill Anderson
- Emma Hamilton - Sheila Anderson
- Hugo Johnstone-Burt - Henry Broad
- Hattie Hook - Pattie Roberts
- Finn Treacy - Peter Roberts
- Nic English - Robbie Carter
- Nikki Shiels - Fran Robinson
Speaking ahead of the return of Ten Pound Poms, Michelle Keegan said: “We saw Kate go through so much in the first series, so the piece of advice I would give to her going into series two is “don’t be so reckless, your actions do have consequences and although you feel what you are doing is right as a mother, those actions also affect your son Michael as well as the people around him.” Kate needs to think more before she acts.”
Who is new for series two of Ten Pound Poms?
There is a new family who have arrived in Australia, the Skinners from Ireland. Maya Stange is playing the mother Maggie - while other new actors include Matt Boesenberg as Ruud Van Houten and Jasper Bagg as Detective Lee.
Ten Pound Poms creator Danny Brocklehurst explained: “The Skinners are an Irish family who have travelled to Australia for a new start. The father and one son are mysteriously following on, so we initially only meet Maggie, Ray and Birdie. The three make an instant impact on our characters, especially Birdie who attracts the eye of young Peter. But soon, the family’s new lives down under are forever changed by an unforeseen event.
“We also meet Benny Bates, a self-assured businessman who owns numerous properties in Sydney that are in need of TLC. Terry is drafted in to work on the slum housing, but is soon making a connection with Benny and being offered a different proposal.
“Christine and her children live in one of the properties that Benny owns, and Christine’s a single mother after the untimely death of her husband. Terry finds friendship with Chrissy and her kids and enjoys being with them in a way he missed out on with his own children because of war and his post-war drinking. For Chrissy, it is nice to have someone looking out for them, but there might be a blurring of the lines in their friendship…”
Are you excited for the new series of Ten Pound Poms? Let me know what you think by email: [email protected].
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.