Graham Norton returns to the hot seat tonight where he will be joined by a cast of celebrities for his flagship BBC One show. Stars from the world of music, film, sport, comedy and more visit the Graham Norton studio every Friday night.

The presenter has kept the UK entertained over the years with his long-running chat show, which first aired on BBC Two up until 2009, before switching to BBC One. During this time, Norton has interviewed big names such as Kate Winslet, Mark Wahlberg, and Henry Cavill.

Last week Graham was joined by Kate Winslet, Jack Whitehall, Lenny Henry and Nadiya Jamir Hussain while Olly Murs performance saw the show out. Who is set to appear on The Graham Norton show tonight?

Who is on BBC One’s The Graham Norton Show tonight?

Joining Graham Norton in the studio tonight will be Hollywood actor Tom Hanks, Author and presenter Richard Osman, and English actress and producer Suranne Jones. Joining them on the sofa to talk about her role portraying Whitney Houston in new biographical film I Wanna Dance with Somebody is Naoimi Ackie.

Performing a cut off of her latest album Hold this Girl, Japanese-British pop sensation Rina Sawayama will be singing the show out.

How to watch the The Graham Norton Show

Host Graham Norton in the Press Room at the Virgin TV BAFTA Television Award at The Royal Festival Hall on May 12, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

