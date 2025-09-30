4 . Lesley - Kent

59-year-old Lesley from Kent is part of the cast for GBBO in 2025. She has been a hairdresser for 45 years and the clients that come to her salon always expect a lovely slice of cake along with their trim. For her, baking is all about comfort, creativity and making people smile, especially when it’s served with a cuppa and a chat. | Channel 4 Photo: Channel 4