The Last of Us has been a television hit on Sky since the adaptation of the popular video game hit our screens in early January. The Pedro Pascal led series tells the story of a post-apocalyptic world ravaged with infected humans taken over by cordyceps fungus.

Protagonists Joel and Ellie must navigate their way through the chaotic world, clinging onto the hope that Ellie could be the one to change everything. The show stars Pedro Pascal as Joel Miller and Bella Ramsay as Ellie Williams, along with Gabriel Lunaas as Tommy Miller and Anna Torv as Theresa ‘Tess’ Servopoulos.

The Last of Us is written by Craig Mazin, best known for creating HBO mini-series Chernobyl and Neil Druckmann, who wrote the original video game story. Here’s everything you need to know about the next episode in the series and what happened in episode three.

What happened in The Last of Us episode three?

Episode three told us the story of Bill (Nick Offerman) living infection-free alone in a secluded fortress town until, after four years, Frank (Murray Bartlett) stumbled into one of his traps. The pair end up falling for each other and staying in the town together over the next several years, befriending Joel and Tess to swap supplies.

In present day, Frank becomes ill and decides he is ready to take his own life, with Bill deciding to join him, content that they had lived a full life together. This leads to Joel and Ellie arriving in the town to find Bill has left Joel the keys to all his supplies, including the car which will take us on our travels in episode four.

What will happen in The Last of Us episode four?

Joel and Ellie now have a car and are travelling across America, looking for Joel’s brother Tommy in the midwest. They are hoping that Tommy will use his firefly connections to get Ellie, who is immune from the virus, to a lab who can produce a cure.

In an episode four preview released by HBO, it shows Joel and Ellie encountering armed survivors and looks set to introduce Kathleen, portrayed by Melanie Lynskey.

How to watch The Last of Us on TV

The Last of Us airs each Monday on Sky Atlantic at 9pm and is also available on Now TV. The next episode will air on Monday, February 6.

How to sign up to Sky and NOW TV

Customers who are not currently signed up to Sky TV can watch The Last of Us by purchasing a Sky Q package on the Sky website.

Another option to watch the series is to sign up to the Now TV entertainment package which is available for £9.99 per month.

