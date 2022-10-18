A brand new fantasy film is coming to Netflix and it seems to be just the thing for the eerie time of year as Halloween draws near. The School for Good and Evil, starring Charlize Theron and Kerry Washington, will be joining the streaming service this week.

Based on Soman Chainani’s 2013 novel of the same name, the film tells the story of two best friends, Sophie, (Sophia Anne Caruso) and Agatha (Sofia Wylie), who are on opposing sides of the school where fairytale characters hone their craft and figure out their moral compass.

Director Paul Feig has said he never thought he’d create something in the fantasy genre, but that he "fell in love" after reading the script for the dark fairytale adaptation. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly , he said: "I’m always looking for female friendship stories – those are my favourite movies to make – and I’ve also always wanted to create a world, and I’ve never really had a chance to do that

"I got to scratch the surface of it with Ghostbusters, but that was still our world. So this just had everything I wanted.

“It was only after I read the script that I started reading the books, and I fell in love with everything in them. They’re very dense books, very inventive and fun, like Alice in Wonderland."

Charlize Theron stars in Netflix’s latest film, The School for the Good and Evil

Here is everything you need to know about the film ahead of its debut.

When will The School for Good and Evil be released?

The School for Good and Evil will be available for streaming on Netflix in the UK on Wednesday, October 19.

What is The School for Good and Evil about?

Every four years, two children – one good, one evil – are kidnapped and taken to the institution, where they train to take part in fairytales. In the film, Sophie and Agatha, the two newest recruits, are assigned to opposite ends of the institution: Sophie is transferred to the School for Evil, while Agatha is sent to the School for Good.

Kerry Washington stars in Netflix’s latest film, The School for the Good and Evil

An official synopsis of the film reads: "The School for Good and Evil. Sophie knows she’ll be picked for the School of Good and join alums like Cinderella and Snow White, while Agatha knows she’s fit for the Evil School. However, when their fortunes are reversed, their friendship is put to the test, and the girls discover who they really are."

The villains are taught by Lady Lesson (Theron) and the heroes are taught by Professor Dovey (Washington).

The School for Good and Evil cast list

Charlize Theron (Lady Lesson)

South African-born actress Charlize Theron is known for her role in mystery thriller The Devil’s Advocate and earned a nomination for Best Actress at the Academy Awards and the BAFTA’s. She has also appeared in the action adventure film Snow White and the Huntsman, Mad Max: Fury Road as well as The Fate of the Furious.

Kerry Washington (Professor Dovey)

American actress Kerry Washington gained prominence for starring as crisis management expert Olivia Pope in the ABC drama series, Scandal, that earned her nominations at the Primetime Emmy Awards. She is also known for her role as Mia Warren in the Hulu miniseries Little Fires Everywhere.

Laurence Fishburne (The School Master)

This three-time Emmy Award and Tony Award winning American actor is known for playing Morpheus in The Matrix series and The Bowery King in the John Wick film series. On television, he starred as Dr. Raymond Langston on the CBS crime drama CSI: Crime Scene Investigation as Special Agent Jack Crawford in the NBC thriller series Hannibal (2013–2015), and as Earl "Pops" Johnson in the ABC sitcom Black-ish (2014–2022).

Michelle Yeoh (Professor Emma Anemone)

Malaysian-born actress Michelle Yeoh rose to fame in the 1990s after starring in a series of Hong Kong action films where she performed her own stunts. Internationally, she is known for her roles in James Bond film Tomorrow Never Dies and Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, that earned her a BAFTA for Best Actress nomination. Her recent work includes appearances in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and science-fiction film, Everything Everywhere All at Once.

Other cast members include:

