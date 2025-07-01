The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives fans have been treated to a first look at season three 👀

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives has got viewers talking again.

After its dramatic second season it is back for a reunion special.

But will there be a third series on Disney Plus?

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives has dropped a surprise look at its third season - and it is promising more drama. Disney Plus’ buzzy reality show returned for a reunion special which included a brief look at the show’s future.

Fans were treated to 10 brand new episodes in May and it quickly rocketed up the charts on the streaming service in the UK. However it doesn’t look like audiences will have to wait much longer for more #MomTok action.

The Bachelor star Nick Vaill was on hosting duties for the 90 minute reunion episode, which just released on streaming. It ended with a brief look at season three of the reality show.

Will there be season 3 of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives?

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives announces a reunion special | Disney Plus/ Getty Images

Despite only debuting back in September 2024, the show has already released 18 episodes plus today’s (July 1) special. After its first season released last year, Deadline reported that it had been picked up for a multi-season order by Hulu/ Disney Plus.

The reality show was greenlit for 20 additional episodes - half of which were released in May as series two. Rob Mills, Executive Vice President, Unscripted and Alternative Entertainment, Walt Disney Television, added: “There was a philosophical question raised in season one which was ‘Can #MomTok survive this?’ The answer unequivocally is yes!”

Fans were given a sneak peak at season three at the end of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives reunion special. It teased the return of Jen Affleck, who stepped away halfway through season two, and also that the #MomTok group has a “leak”.

When will The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives season 3 be out?

The brief teaser for season three of the show did not offer a date, but you can likely expect it to arrive later in 2025. The first series was released in autumn 2024 and the second came out in spring of this year.

