The Traitors has just one episode left - and the players have been whittled down significantly. From a bumper crop of 25 contestants at the start, we are left with just five.
But who has left so far? The full list of murders and banishments in The Traitors season three.
1. Yin - murdered
The first player to be ‘murdered’ by The Traitors was Yin in the first episode on January 1. She didn’t even make it to the first roundtable. | BBC Photo: BBC
2. Nathan - banished
The roundtable on January 1 ended on a cliff-hanger, but at the start of the second episode of series three on January 2 it was revealed that Nathan had been banished. He was the first banishment. | BBC Photo: BBC
3. Keith - murdered
The Traitors’ second victim was Keith - he was ‘murdered’ in episode two. Keith we hardly knew you. | BBC Photo: BBC
4. Elen - banished
The episode on January 2 was an extremely busy one with two banishments and a murder. Welsh translator Elen became the second person to be banished in the 2025 series. | BBC Photo: BBC
