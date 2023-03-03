The Traitors will return to BBC One soon with a new sketch in aid of Red Nose Day 2023. The Comic Relief sketch will reportedly feature screen favourites Dawn French, Jennifer Saunders and season one host Claudia Winkleman.

The sketch comes just days after the BBC confirmed that season two of series hit The Traitors is on its way following a successful first series. Hosted by Winkleman, The Traitors is a nail-biting psychological reality competition where 22 strangers play the ultimate game of detection, backstabbing and trust, in the hope of winning up to £120,000.

Season one aired on BBC One in December of last year and host Winkleman said about the show’s return: “I can’t wait to go back to the castle to watch people play the greatest game on television. I’m knitting a high funnel sweater immediately.”

Following the overnight success of season one, it was then announced that American broadcaster Peacock would be adapting the hit show with a US version. The US series was hosted by Scottish star Alan Cumming, who made headlines earlier this year for returning his OBE, as a new group of contestants made their way to The Traitors castle in the Scottish Highlands to win a hefty prize fund.

The Traitors US followed a similar format to the UK series, however, contestants were a mix of reality stars and members of the public. The BBC told RadioTimes the upcoming second series of The Traitors will not feature celebrities and the format will be the same as the first series.

But when is Red Nose Day and how can you watch The Traitors sketch? Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Red Nose Day?

Red Nose Day will take place on Friday, March 17 2023. The TV fundraiser is hosted by Comic Relief and this year, AJ Odudu and Joel Dommett will be presenting the night of TV alongside Zoe Ball, Paddy McGuinness, and David Tennant.

How to watch The Traitors Red Nose Day sketch

