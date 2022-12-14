Fans of the BBC show The Traitors will be heartbroken to see the series is not on at its usual time tonight. With no word from BBC, viewers have been left to wonder why the popular game show has been left off the schedule.

BBC One ’s The Traitors is a psychological ‘whodunit’ game show that first aired on TV on November 29. The show see’s 22 strangers castaway in a remote Scottish castle working together to identify the traitors amongst the ranks.

With flavours of Cluedo, Knives Out, and Among Us, the brand new reality game show has already won a greater audience share than BBC’s flagship soap EastEnders. It’s popularity is in part due to the play-along-at-home format, encouraging the audience to share their thoughts on social media and guess who will be banished or ‘murdered’ next.

Fans have also highlighted presenter Claudia Winkleman as a major component in the show’s success. When asked about why she decided to host the show, she said: “I’m obsessed by psychological games and I couldn’t stop watching the Dutch version of the show.

“The fact that the BBC version is set in a castle in Scotland and the producers want me to wear tweed meant I was all in.”

The usual episode of The Traitors that airs on a Wednesday will not be shown this evening, here’s what you need to know.

Why isn’t the Traitors on TV tonight?

The BBC airs three episodes of The Traitors a week - on a Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday but viewers noticed something wasn’t quite right this week with the schedule. The Traitors has been moved from its usual Wednesday night slot to accommodate coverage of the Qatar World Cup semi-finals between France and Morocco. Another BBC favourite in Strictly Come Dancing has also faced major schedule changes in the past month with fans not happy.

The show will air on Thursday (December 15) on BBC One at 9pm followed by another episode on Friday (December 16). If you can’t wait then you can catch up with the series so far by visiting the BBC Iplayer website.

What happens in episode 8 of The Traitors?

Here’s the official summary for episode 8 of The Traitors: "With the players past the halfway mark, breakfast isn’t without its usual trepidation, as the faithful nervously wait to see who the traitors murdered overnight. But that’s not the only news to come out of the morning, as one player drops a huge bombshell that leaves the group reeling and relationships in doubt.

