The Who are performing at Edinburgh Castle this weekend, marking the first time they’ve played Scotland’s capital in 40 years. Pete Townshend and the gang will dig into the rock legends’ near 60-year discography with a full orchestra at the Castle Esplanade .

Speaking on the tour, singer Roger Daltrey said: “Having not toured the UK for six years, it’s great that at this time of our careers we have the chance to go to places that are not on the usual touring map like Edinburgh Castle and Derby, as well as the other cities across the country that we haven’t been to for decades, will make this very special for me.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This opportunity will give our UK Who fans the chance to hear our current show, which, with the addition of an orchestra, takes our music to new heights.”

Here’s everything fans of The Who need to know about their show at Edinburgh Castle including set times, support acts, setlist and last-minute tickets.

Most Popular

Door opening times for The Who at Edinburgh Castle and when it will finish

Doors for The Who’s upcoming shows at Edinburgh Castle on July 8 & 9 are set to open at 6:45pm. Glasgow OVO Hydro has confirmed the event will start at 8.15pm and is scheduled to finish at 10:30pm.

Full setlist for The Who at Edinburgh Castle

According to setlist.fm, The Who’s setlist for their most recent show at Paris La Défense Arena in France is below…

Overture

1921

Amazing Journey

Sparks

The Acid Queen

Pinball Wizard

We’re Not Gonna Take It

Who Are You

Eminence Front

The Kids Are Alright

You Better You Bet

The Seeker

Substitute

Tattoo

Won’t Get Fooled Again

Behind Blue Eyes

The Real Me

I’m One

5:15

The Rock

Love, Reign O’er Me

Baba O’Riley

Tea & Theatre

Who is the support act for The Who at Edinburgh Castle

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Who will be supported by Simon Townshend who will take to the stage form 7:30pm - 8pm.

The Who full UK tour dates - including Edinburgh Castle

July

6 - Hull, Sewell Group Craven Park Stadium

8 - Edinburgh, Edinburgh Castle Esplanade

9 - Edinburgh, Edinburgh Castle Esplanade

12 - London, The O2

14 - Derby, Incora County Ground

16 - Badminton, Worcester Park

19 - Durham, Seat Unique Riverside

21 - St Helens, Totally Wicked Stadium

23 - Hove, The 1st Central County Ground

August

28 - Norfolk, Sandringham Estate

Are there last-minute tickets for The Who at Edinburgh Castle OVO Hydro?