The Who at Edinburgh Castle: Full information including when doors open, setlist and support acts
All you need to know for when the Who visit Edinburgh Castle this weekend
The Who are performing at Edinburgh Castle this weekend, marking the first time they’ve played Scotland’s capital in 40 years. Pete Townshend and the gang will dig into the rock legends’ near 60-year discography with a full orchestra at the Castle Esplanade.
Speaking on the tour, singer Roger Daltrey said: “Having not toured the UK for six years, it’s great that at this time of our careers we have the chance to go to places that are not on the usual touring map like Edinburgh Castle and Derby, as well as the other cities across the country that we haven’t been to for decades, will make this very special for me.
“This opportunity will give our UK Who fans the chance to hear our current show, which, with the addition of an orchestra, takes our music to new heights.”
Here’s everything fans of The Who need to know about their show at Edinburgh Castle including set times, support acts, setlist and last-minute tickets.
Door opening times for The Who at Edinburgh Castle and when it will finish
Doors for The Who’s upcoming shows at Edinburgh Castle on July 8 & 9 are set to open at 6:45pm. Glasgow OVO Hydro has confirmed the event will start at 8.15pm and is scheduled to finish at 10:30pm.
Full setlist for The Who at Edinburgh Castle
According to setlist.fm, The Who’s setlist for their most recent show at Paris La Défense Arena in France is below…
- Overture
- 1921
- Amazing Journey
- Sparks
- The Acid Queen
- Pinball Wizard
- We’re Not Gonna Take It
- Who Are You
- Eminence Front
- The Kids Are Alright
- You Better You Bet
- The Seeker
- Substitute
- Tattoo
- Won’t Get Fooled Again
- Behind Blue Eyes
- The Real Me
- I’m One
- 5:15
- The Rock
- Love, Reign O’er Me
- Baba O’Riley
- Tea & Theatre
Who is the support act for The Who at Edinburgh Castle
The Who will be supported by Simon Townshend who will take to the stage form 7:30pm - 8pm.
The Who full UK tour dates - including Edinburgh Castle
July
6 - Hull, Sewell Group Craven Park Stadium
8 - Edinburgh, Edinburgh Castle Esplanade
9 - Edinburgh, Edinburgh Castle Esplanade
12 - London, The O2
14 - Derby, Incora County Ground
16 - Badminton, Worcester Park
19 - Durham, Seat Unique Riverside
21 - St Helens, Totally Wicked Stadium
23 - Hove, The 1st Central County Ground
August
28 - Norfolk, Sandringham Estate
Are there last-minute tickets for The Who at Edinburgh Castle OVO Hydro?
Yes, there are still tickets available for The Who’s two dates at Edinburgh Castle via the Ticketmaster website.