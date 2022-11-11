The first teaser trailer for Netflix’s upcoming The Witcher prequel Blood Origin has been released. The four-part special series features Michelle Yeoh as we discover how the first Witcher came to be.

In the teaser, we are introduced to some of the main characters, but not much about the plot is given away. We see Scian wielding a sword, and we get a feeling that something severe is happening.

The series, set 1,200 years before the main series, follows a group of outcasts led by Michelle Yeoh’s Scian as they search for a stolen magical blade. Throughout the series we will discover how the worlds of men, elves and monsters collide into one in an event known as the ‘Conjunction of the Spheres’, and why the need for Witchers came to be.

Yeoh, 60, has seen a popularity upswing after starring in Crazy Rich Asians and Everything Everywhere All At Once in recent years. She is joined by cast members such as Zach Wyatt as Syndril, Lenny Henry as Balor and Sophia Brown as Éile.

Netflix synopsis of Blood Origin says: “Blood Origin tells a story lost to time — one of seven outcasts who unite against an unstoppable power that took everything from them. Their blood quest giving rise to a prototype Witcher in a conflict that brings about the ‘conjunction of the spheres,’ when the worlds of monsters, men, and elves merged to become one.”

The Witcher recently made headlines as Henry Cavill, who plays the lead Geralt of Rivia in the main The Witcher series announced that he will leave the show after season 3 and the role will be taken over by Liam Hemsworth for season 4. Cavill has also recently announced that he will return in the role as Superman in the DC Universe franchise.

Season 3 of The Witcher is set to be released in 2023. Here is everything you need to know about the prequel The Witcher: Blood Origin.

How to watch The Witcher: Blood Origin

The four-part The Witcher prequel Blood Origin will be available to stream on Netflix on Sunday December 25. You can sign up and set up a subscription plan via the Netflix website .

Michelle Yeoh, Sophia Brown and Laurence O’Fuarain star in the upcoming The Witcher prequel - The Witcher: Blood Origin

The Witcher: Blood Origin cast

Michelle Yeoh - Scian

Lenny Henry - Balor

Dylan Moran - Uthrok One-Nut

Zach Wyatt - Syndril

Jacob Collins-Levy - Eredin

Sophia Brown - Éile

Laurence O’Fuarian - Fjall

Francesca Mills - Meldof

Nathaniel Curtis - Brían

Mirren Mack - Merwyn

Huw Novelli - Brother Death

Lizzie Annis - Zacaré

Amy Murray - Fenrick

Hebe Beardsall - Cartin

Kim Adis - Ket

