Edinburgh will play host to a variety of events to celebrate Her Majesty's Platinum Jubilee over the four day party weekend – here are some of the best parties and celebrations planned.

1) Queen's Platinum Jubilee Celebration in Princes Street Gardens:

From 11am on Thursday, June 2 to 9pm on Sunday, June 5, huge screens in Princes Street Gardens will be live-streaming Her Majesty’s Jubilee Celebrations during the bank holiday weekend.

Centred on an idyllic picnic spot at West Princes Street Gardens, people will be able to watch the celebrations and enjoy entertainment provided by the Royal Marines and local performers.

Queen Elizabeth II joined by members of the royal family, including the Duke of York, Duke and Duchess of Sussex on the balcony of Buckingham Place watch the flypast after the Trooping the Colour ceremony, as she celebrated her official birthday earlier this month. Picture: PA

The event is free entry and open to the public to enjoy.

2) The Scottish Whisky Experience:

From Wednesday, June 1, visitors will be able to experience a varied selection of special whiskies which have been given the royal seal of approval through the ages.

Queen Elizabeth II and The Earl of Wessex. Picture: PA

A special edition of the Scottish Whisky Experience’s Gold Tour entitled Scotland’s Majestic Malts will be available throughout June and highlights the regal heritage of Scotch whiskey.

Tickets are available to book in advance from £19. The Scottish Whisky Experience is at 354 Castle Hill, Royal Mile, Edinburgh, EH12NE.

3) Cockenzie and Port Seton Jubilee Celebration:

On Thursday, June 2, Port Seton harbour will be celebrating Her Majesty with a parade and two beacons. There will be a short religious ceremony, singing by the Cockenzie and Port Seton choir, followed by a parade by Cockenzie and Port Seton Royal British legion pipe band.

Big screens are to be placed in Princes Street Gardens to show the Queen's jubilee celebrations

At the end of the parade, Lone Piper Pipe band, Major Rod Paton and Bugler Gareth Jones will play with a range of refreshments also provided.

To finish the event on Sunday, June 5, there will be a ‘Big Lunch’ hosted at the Chalmers memorial church for the elderly and socially isolated.

The event is free entry with no booking required.

4) Come face to face with the Queen - Camera Obscura and World of Illusions:

From the Thursday 2 to Sunday 5 of June, The World Of Illusions museum will unveil a new one-of-a-kind Rubin's vase: the silhouette of the vase contains two hidden profiles of Queen Elizabeth, a young newly-crowned Queen, looking over to today’s Queen.

A colourful pop art graphic of Her Majesty will also be displayed in the Giant Kaleidosphere.

Tickets are available to book online, costing an adult £18.95.

5) Dubilee Weekend:

From Friday, June 3 to Sunday, June 5 between 6-10 pm, North Fire Sound will be playing numerous artists in the Pitt Market, Edinburgh.

Entry is free and no need to book in advance unless you come in a group larger than six people.

6) Parade of Sail - Royal Forth Yacht Club:

Late afternoon on Saturday, June 4 at Middle Pier, Granton Harbour, a large fleet of boats will head downwind flying a spinnaker, goose winged or adorned with flags.

The sail parade will start at the racing circle and head into Wardie Bay and Newhaven. The colourful spectacle will be free to all members of the public to view looking down the shoreline of Granton Harbour across Wardie Bay to Newhaven.

Onshore, a BBQ is planned for after the parade for all members and friends.

7) Salvation Army Jubilee Party:

On Saturday, June 4, from 1-4pm, the Salvation Army will celebrate the Queen's Jubilee with live music from The Sound of Seventeen, Big Band and The Edinburgh Choir.

There will also be street food, kids crafts and a special finale displaying 140 years of history of the Salvation Army in Edinburgh.

The event will take place at 1 East Adam Street, Edinburgh, EH89TF and entry is free.

8) The Skybet Sunday Series Race Day Featuring The Jubilee Family Fair:

Musselburgh Racecourse plans to host a fantastic day of racing at The Skybet Sunday Series Race day featuring the Jubilee Family Fair on Sunday, June 5 from 1.30 pm.

Tickets cost £25 per adult, and children from 17 years under go free.

9) Platinum Jubilee Display - Royal Collection Trust:

From July 3 to September 25, the Palace of Holyrood House will play host to a display of outfits worn by Her Majesty on occasions to celebrate the Silver, Golden and Diamond Jubilees.

Tickets cost £17.50 for adults, £10 for children and must be booked in advance.

10) ASA Forces charity presentation to Edinburgh Castle:

On July 1 at Edinburgh Castle, poppy seeds, Forget Me Nots and wild flowers will be planted on the grass area outside Edinburgh Castle to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Anyone is welcome to contribute and it is free to the public to join.

