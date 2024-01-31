With so much to see and do in Edinburgh this February, we've highlighted the 12 best events taking place in the city.
Scottish pop legends Wet Wet Wet will bring their co-headline tour with Go West to the Usher Hall, smash hit musicals Jesus Christ Superstar and Peter Pan Goes Wrong will be in town, and a candlelight concert will take place in an Edinburgh church. While, entertainer Rob Brydon will bring his show to the Festival Theatre, a circus will be performing in a shopping centre car park, and the creator of hit TV show Sex and the City will also make an appearance this coming month in Edinburgh.
1. Chinese New Year Ceilidh
Edinburgh’s Chinese New Year Bilingual Ceilidh 2024 is on at St Cecilia's Hall, The University of Edinburgh, on Tuesday, February 13, 6.30pm - 7.30pm. Get ready to Strip the Willow, burl through the Gay Gordons, step through the Dashing White Sergeant and more. The Museums in Mandarin team have paired up with a ceilidh caller to make the joy and breathless wonder of the traditional Scottish ceilidh accessible to Mandarin-speaking visitors, students, and residents. Tickets range from free to £9. Photo: Stock photo by Ian Georgeson
2. Wet Wet Wet & Go West: Best of Both Worlds
Two of the most iconic bands of their era, Wet Wet Wet and Go West, are touring together for the first time and will bring their co-headline UK tour to the Usher Hall on February 6. So if you are the 'King of Wishful Thinking' or have 'Angel Eyes' you can get tickets from £52.70 on the Ticketmaster website. Photo: Submitted
3. Jesus Christ Superstar
Hit musical Jesus Christ Superstar will run at Edinburgh Playhouse, February 6-10. Timothy Sheader (Crazy for You, Into the Woods) directs this mesmerizing new production of the iconic global phenomenon, Jesus Christ Superstar. Originally staged by London’s Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre, this reimagined production won the 2017 Olivier Award for Best Musical Revival, garnering unprecedented reviews and accolades. Tickets, priced from £21.50 are available online and at the Playhouse box office. Photo: Ian Georgeson/ National World
4. The Pretenders
The Pretenders are taking on a headline theatre tour across the UK in February with a date at the Usher Hall on the 25th. Led by frontwoman Chrissie Hynde, the band's hits include 'I'll Stand By You' and 'Don't Get Me Wrong'. Tickets from £43.45 are available at the SeeTickets website. Photo: Getty