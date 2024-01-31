With so much to see and do in Edinburgh this February, we've highlighted the 12 best events taking place in the city.

Scottish pop legends Wet Wet Wet will bring their co-headline tour with Go West to the Usher Hall, smash hit musicals Jesus Christ Superstar and Peter Pan Goes Wrong will be in town, and a candlelight concert will take place in an Edinburgh church. While, entertainer Rob Brydon will bring his show to the Festival Theatre, a circus will be performing in a shopping centre car park, and the creator of hit TV show Sex and the City will also make an appearance this coming month in Edinburgh.