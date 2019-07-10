$4.5 million Las Vegas cabaret set in a Wild West neon disco is coming to Edinburgh this Fringe

A $4.5 million cabaret-variety spectacular set in a Wild West neon disco all the way from Las Vegas is set to become one of the highlights of this year’s Fringe.

The Atomic Saloon Show is Spiegelworld’s (one of Vegas’ biggest variety producers) third major production.

Their first, Absinthe, has been running for eight years and was voted Vegas’ best show ever in 2017.

Their second, Opium, has just celebrated its second anniversary and Atomic Saloon Show will open in a purpose-built theatre in a new casino after premiering at the Fringe.

Directed by Cal McCrystal, whose credits include The Mighty Boosh and the Paddington films, the show features music, acrobatics, clowning, dance, pole dance, hula, Luchador wrestling, Irish dancing and every imaginable combination of the above.

It’s going to be Vegas’ biggest new night out but the Fringe gets to see it first.

Atomic Saloon Show, Assembly George Square Gardens, Palais du Variete, 1-11, 13-25 August, 10.10pm, £12-£18, 0131-226 0000, 16+