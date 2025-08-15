6 excellent Edinburgh Fringe shows you don't want to miss this week

There are thousands of shows to choose from at this year’s Edinburgh Fringe and it can be quite hard whittling down the list of what to see.

To make the task slightly easier, we’ve picked out six shows that you don’t want to miss this week. There’s something for everyone, from children’s shows and theatre to dance and music.

Our daily Edinburgh Festivals feature is delivered in partnership with Celestia, modern Indian cuisine. Find out more at celestiarestaurant.co.uk

Children’s

Abracadadbod!

Venue 88, Just The Fancy Room at Just the Tonic at The Caves, 12.50pm, until August 24

Frostie and his puppet pal The Cheese Monster make their Edinburgh debut with Abracadadbod!, a wild whirlwind of cartoon capers, mind-blowing magic, hilarious ventriloquism and parody songs. Join them for a delightfully daft dive into the ups and downs of parenting, told through clowning, comedy and magical mayhem. It's a feel-good family show that'll have kids howling with laughter and grown-ups nodding in recognition. Packed with cheesy puns, stoopid sketches and nostalgic singalongs, Abracadadbod! is guaranteed to leave you grinning from ear to ear. 'That was brilliant, how did you do that?' (KSI, Sidemen).

Spoken word

Been There, Done That, Got the Symptoms!

Venue 39, Space 2 at theSpace on the Mile, 2.25pm, until August 16

Parky Players founded in 2020, first performing at the Edinburgh Fringe 2022. Since then, they’ve won the 2023 World Parkinson’s Congress song competition, performing their song in Barcelona to 2000 people. In 2024 they wrote, performed and toured a new comedy sketch show, Shaken Not Stirred, culminating in six days at the Edinburgh Fringe 2024. This is a chance to hear their inspirational story through an introduction by Parky Player co-founder Janet Shipton, followed by a screening of the documentary by award-winning filmmaker Dave MacFarlane, and finally a Q&A session with cast members.

Dance and Physical Theatre

Wink Wink Murder

Venue 6, main house at C ARTS | C venues | C aurora, 4.35pm, August 15, 16 & 17

Sometimes the world disappears in the blink of an eye. Everything is destroyed and everything recreated. In the midst of it, we forget that what matters most is home, where everything has a place to belong. Following a group of friends who stick together through their personal struggles and joys in a hostile world, Wink Wink Murder explores the darker aspects of childhood and children's reflections on death. Through fragmented narratives this new choreographic piece delves into the hidden emotional experiences and memories of youth, revealing the complexities of innocence, fear and time.

Music

Anhad: The Infinite Rhythm

Venue 290, The Helen Duncan Room at Arthur Conan Doyle Centre, various times, August 15 & 22

Experience the mesmerising energy of Indian classical rhythm as masterful tabla player Manmohan Dogra returns to the Fringe. A disciple of the esteemed musicologist and writer Pt. Vijay Shanker Mishra, Manmohan brings the centuries-old tradition of tabla to life with an electrifying solo that blends power, precision and emotion. Accompanied by Dave Beards on sitar, this performance promises a spellbinding journey through intricate rhythms and dynamic improvisation. Join us for an unforgettable evening of rhythm, melody and tradition – where the past meets the present in a breathtaking celebration of Indian classical music.

Cabaret and Variety

1 Astonishment 2 Many: Chris Dugdale

Venue 17, Studio Three at Assembly George Square Studios, 7.55pm, until August 24 (not 18)

Best Magic Show: HELLO! Magazine 2022/2024. The only act ever to win the Edfest Bouquet five times! The best of Chris Dugdale (so far!) plus new jaw-dropping pieces... Awarded the highest honour possible in magic: Member of the Inner Magic Circle with Gold Star. 14 Royal Family performances including a Royal Command performance for Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. 'Beyond a shadow of a doubt masterful magic' (Metro). 'Beyond belief' (Herald). 'A favorite of Queen Elizabeth II' (LA Weekly). 'The closest thing to mind reading we will ever get' **** (List).

Theatre

A Small Town Northern Tale

Venue 61, Iron Belly at Underbelly, Cowgate, 12.40pm, until August 24

A Y2K-drenched coming-of-age comedy-drama: ASTNT follows David’s move from the city to a small Northern town where being the only Black kid means fitting in isn’t an option. Against the chaos of the 2000s: lads mags, MSN and questionable fashion, he tries to find his place but fails spectacularly. For fans of The Inbetweeners, it’s nostalgic, sharp and hilarious... But beneath the laughs lies a Black British story about identity, belonging and carving your place into a world that can’t quite place you.