With Halloween 2023 just weeks away, many of us will be hurrying to the nearest supermarket to search for that perfectly round pumpkin that we can carve to mark the occasion on October 31.

But if you think the idea of picking out the best pumpkin from a large box isn’t as exciting as going to a local pumpkin patch, then there are plenty of places just a short drive from Edinburgh where you can do so with all the family. And while you’re there, be sure to make a day of it because most pumpkin farms now have a variety of fun Halloween activities for kids that will keep them entertained.

Here are the farms and patches in and around Edinburgh where you can pick your own pumpkins at this time of the year.

There are so many places in and around Edinburgh to go pumpkin picking this year. Stock photo by Lisa Ferguson.

Where can I go pumpkin picking in or near Edinburgh?

Craigies Farm and Deli

This South Queensferry farm has long been a popular spot for Edinburgh folk looking to pick their own pumpkin ahead of Halloween. The all year round visitor attraction is hosting special Halloween events again this year to coincide with pumpkin picking. New for this year, the fields will also feature ‘Tunnels of Terror’, with costumed characters providing frights and spooky fun for the whole family.

The daytime Spooky Tunnels and evening Tunnels of Terror events will run on selected dates starting from October 13. The pumpkin fields will be open for the month of October, with tickets being released weekly depending on availability. Tickets for the Halloween events and pumpkin picking can be booked online.

Kilduff Farm

This East Lothian farm between North Berwick and Haddington is currently taking bookings for its Pumpkin Festival, which runs from October 13-29. A pumpkin picking family/group ticket costs £7 and covers one car full of passengers.

Alternatively, the farm is offering a little pumpkin pickers ticket for the under 5s, priced at £10. You can take your wee pumpkin pickers to pick a pumpkin, run off some energy in a safe open space and learn a little about farming life with fun and games while the big kids are at school. Tickets are per car/family unit. These 90-minute sessions will be held on Friday, October 13, Tuesday, October 24 and Friday, October 27.

The farm is also offering additional support needs family/group tickets, offering a safe, calm and happy environment for those families who need a little extra support. Tickets, costing £7, are now available for the sessions on Monday, October 16,12pm-2pm, and Friday, October 20, 2.30pm-4.30pm.

Conifox Adventure Park

This Kirkliston attraction is encouraging visitors to grab a wheelbarrow and pick a perfect pumpkin while taking some spooky snaps at the same time, with the little ones tasked with finding enchanted creatures around the adventure park. Collect all the letters to discover the secret password and win a yummy prize. Entry to Conifox Activity Centre is not included with a ticket. The pumpkin picking runs at the weekends from October 14-29, with sessions from 9.30am-1pm and 1.30-5pm. Tickets cost £5 for adults, £10 for children aged 2-18, toddlers aged 12-24 months are £6.50 and babies go free. Halloween Fireworks are on Fridays and Saturdays from 20 – 28 October, with a special Halloween night on Tuesday, October 31. Tickets are available from £15 for adults and £22.50 for children.

Arnprior Farm

You could travel a bit further to this farm just west of Stirling, which hosts Scotland’s original Pumpkin festival, with over 20,000 pumpkins to choose from over three weeks from October 9-29, with many of the two hour sessions already sold out. As well as pumpkins, the farm offers quad pod rides, a pumpkin cannon, a bale mountain, an indoor hay barn, face painting, a bouncy castle, lots of photo opportunities and more, including tasty Halloween food. Tickets are £11.18 for one car load.

Balgone Pumpkins

Balgone Pumpkins just outside North Berwick is offering pumpkin picking sessions on October 14, 15, 18, 20, 21, 22, 27, 28 and 29. As well as two additional support needs sessions on the mornings of October 17 and 23.

A ticket, priced £10 per car, gives access to the Pumpkin Patch, Spooky Trail, farm-themed play area and catering village for one hour.

Cairnie Fruit Farm

This farm in Cupar, Fife, is holding it’s 24th year of pick your own pumpkins, with over 12,000 pumpkins of all sizes, shapes and colours to choose from. You must pre-book online tickets for £1.50 per person for the day you wish to visit, where you can choose a morning slot (10am to 12.30pm) or an afternoon slot (1pm to 3.30pm). You can turn up any time within your time slot and simply pay for the pumpkins you pick by their size. Under 3s are free and do not require a ticket for the pumpkin patch. Season ticket holders are free and do not need to book. Entry to the farm’s pumpkin patch is not included in sales of its Funyard tickets.

Dalkeith Country Park

Dalkeith Country Park’s Halloween programme has officially launched with a variety of family events and activities. Visitors can enjoy pumpkin picking, craft, crochet and cookie workshops, as well as spooky storytelling and outdoor cinema magic. The Halloween spectacular will finish with a bang on Saturday, October 28, as Fawkes Festival is set to light up the sky with a firework and laser extravaganza.

