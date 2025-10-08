All the places you can see dazzling firework displays in and around Edinburgh

With November 5 falling on a Wednesday this year, there are plenty of local displays the weekend before and after, and we found one fireworks display on the day itself in West Lothian you and the family can enjoy.
There are some free fireworks displays you could enjoy, including in the city centre at the annual Edinburgh Diwali Festival.
There are other great events taking place including teh Samhuninn Fire Festival at Calton Hill, the Fawkes Festival at the Royal Highland Showground at Ingliston, and fireworks displays in Fife at Knockhill Racing Circuit and a free display in Burntisland, as well as displays at Gorebridge, Kirkliston and Linlithgow.
Check out all the local fireworks displays taking place this year in and around Edinburgh in our photo gallery below.
1. Conifox Halloween Fireworks Nights
Held at Conifox Adventure Park, Kirkliston, on October 17,18, 24, 25 and 31 from 5pm - 8.30pm, the event is back with a bang this Halloween for Edinburgh’s Ultimate Halloween Fireworks Nights—a spooky evening packed with show-stopping fireworks, a flame-tastic fire performer, The Witches Labyrinth, Devilish Disco, Pumpkin Patch, Spooky Tree Maze and new for 2025 – a dazzling Laser Show and The Funhouse of Fear Maze!
For an extra charge you can also enjoy Taylor’s of Edinburgh Funfair, face painting and marshmallow toasting.
Your ticket Includes a show-stopping fireworks display at 7pm, and a flame-tastic fire performer at 5.30pm, 6.30pm and 7.30pm, as well as the Witches Labyrinth, the Funhouse of Fear Maze, the Spooky Tree Maze, a laser show, a devilish disco, access to a pumpkin patch and fearsome photo opportunities.
Tickets, costing £26.25 for kids and £17.85 for adults, available here: www.conifox.co.uk/events/halloween-fireworks-night/. | National World Photo: Neil Hanna
2. Knockill Live Action and Fireworks Spectacular
Over the bridge in Fife, this fun day our for the family takes place at Knockhill Racing Circuit on Saturday, November 1. Gates open 1pm, on-track excitement 2pm, fireworks 5.45pm with family-friendly activities. Organisers said: "Bring your family to Knockhill this November for a day of roaring engines, spectacular sights, and one epic fireworks show that everyone will be talking about! Don’t forget to wrap up warm – it’s a full day of outdoor fun. We’ll have lighting, but for safety, bring extra torches to help you navigate as the event stretches into the evening." Tickets: Children aged 12 and under are free, a teen ticket is £10, students and 65+ are £15, and adults £20. See: www.knockhill.com/events/live-action-and-fireworks-2025. | National World Photo: Scott Louden
3. Edinburgh Diwali
A free event on Sunday, November 2, with parade which will start at St Andrew Square 1.15pm, live music at Ross Bandstand from 3.30pm and fireworks from 6.45pm. Diwali is an Indian Festival of Lights. An occasion for the young and the old, men and women, rich and poor –irrespective of their religious, faith and economic background.
The Festival is celebrated throughout the world by about 1.5 billion people to ward off the darkness and welcome the light into our lives. | Submitted Photo: Robin Mair
4. Samhuinn Fire Festival
The Samhuinn Fire Festival at Calton Hill on Friday, October 31 sees locals gather around the bonfire from 6.30pm-11pm to welcome winter with a festival of fire-play, drumming and Immersive performances.
Samhuinn reimagines ancient Celtic traditions through modern performance, telling of the struggle between Summer and Winter, light and dark. On Calton Hill, you’ll find drummers, acrobats, performers, and a cavalcade of mysterious characters amidst the transformative fires of Samhuinn.
This year, the festival looks to radical connection: the strength we find in each other, the wisdom of perspective, and the courage to face our shadows.
Tickets, £10.48 for adults and £8.88 for kids are available at www.citizenticket.com/events/beltane-fire-society/samhuinn-fire-festival-2025/. | Getty Images